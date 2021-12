NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global portable analytical instrument market is expected to register maximum growth in APAC during the forecast period. The market is witnessing an increase in the number of mergers and acquisitions and new investments by vendors operating in the region. Countries in the APAC are also observing increased investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, which has increased the demand for analytical instruments and consumables. Moreover, the rising consumer awareness about contamination-free food and beverage products is expected to further accelerate the growth of the portable analytical instrument market in APAC during the forecast period.

