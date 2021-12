Leadership debates on the SushiSwap have erupted again after CTO Joseph Delong asked for more autonomy and a pay raise for core devs. The second largest general-purpose DEX on Ethereum originated from a Uniswap fork. SushiSwap was one of the earliest users of liquidity mining, which was used in an aggressive manner to persuade Uniswap users to migrate their LP tokens to SushiSwap. This led some in the DeFi industry to coin the term “vampiric mining”.

