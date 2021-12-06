Step Inside This Elmira Home Once Owned By a Hollywood Film Star

Murray Ferguson looks a ten Golden Age Hollywood stars and their modern successors…. Awards season is in full swing, meaning endless discussions of which performances deserve to be rewarded and who has been snubbed. This means it is as good a time as any to celebrate some of the best talent to emerge from Hollywood. Different filmmaking styles have developed significantly since the Golden Age of Cinema, as have the range of performances on offer to audiences. This doesn’t mean today’s films necessarily surpass Hollywood’s heyday. Some may consider older films to lack the crucial societal themes of today, or to be more theatrical than the more grounded projects of the 21st century. However, this would be a gross oversimplification of a fantastic period of film history. In some ways, filmmaking has changed a great deal; in other ways, it stays rightfully similar. One way to showcase this is to highlight some of the best performers of Old Hollywood and illustrate how their performance styles, film choices and personalities still feel present in many of today’s popular actors. Below are just ten examples of film icons and their modern counterparts.

