ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Step Inside This Elmira Home Once Owned By a Hollywood Film Star

By Traci Taylor
KISS 104.1
KISS 104.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jacqueline Logan was born in 1902 and grow up to become an actress and silent film star and at one point, she owned a home in Elmira. In 1922, Logan was named one of the Western Association of Motion Picture Advertisers Baby Stars of the year. Over the course of twelve...

kissbinghamton.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Herald

See Hollywood's first cowboy star Tom Mix at Silent Film Night Dec. 14

On Tuesday, Dec. 14, Silent Film Night returns with the 1925 Tom Mix movie "The Great K & A Train Robbery" at 7:30 p.m. at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St. in St. Charles. First appearing in the 1917 film "The Heart of Texas Ryan," "Tony the Wonder Horse" made 181 movies (silent and sound) with his owner, cowboy star Tom Mix. The films are loaded with stunts, furious shootouts, romance, and set in beautiful western locations.
flickeringmyth.com

10 Golden Age Hollywood Stars and Their Modern Successors

Murray Ferguson looks a ten Golden Age Hollywood stars and their modern successors…. Awards season is in full swing, meaning endless discussions of which performances deserve to be rewarded and who has been snubbed. This means it is as good a time as any to celebrate some of the best talent to emerge from Hollywood. Different filmmaking styles have developed significantly since the Golden Age of Cinema, as have the range of performances on offer to audiences. This doesn’t mean today’s films necessarily surpass Hollywood’s heyday. Some may consider older films to lack the crucial societal themes of today, or to be more theatrical than the more grounded projects of the 21st century. However, this would be a gross oversimplification of a fantastic period of film history. In some ways, filmmaking has changed a great deal; in other ways, it stays rightfully similar. One way to showcase this is to highlight some of the best performers of Old Hollywood and illustrate how their performance styles, film choices and personalities still feel present in many of today’s popular actors. Below are just ten examples of film icons and their modern counterparts.
CELEBRITIES
Esquire

Photos of Old Hollywood Stars Celebrating the Holidays

'Tis the season to be festive and famous for these vintage Hollywood stars. Between Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Christmas, and New Year's Eve, there is a lot to celebrate in the months of November and December. From Thanksgiving promotional shoots with Marilyn Monroe and Joan Crawford to enjoying holiday parties with the likes of Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, and even ringing in the New Year with Alfred Hitchcock, these 18 vintage stars really knew how to celebrate the holiday season. Let's face it, just because they're Hollywood stars doesn't mean they don't know how to live it up during the busiest time of the year.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira, NY
Lifestyle
Elmira, NY
Entertainment
City
Elmira, NY
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Talks About Stepping Down From Marvel Role

The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it's impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what's best for the character, even if it means stepping down.
MOVIES
theenglishhome.co.uk

Step inside Joanna Wood’s festive Gloucestershire home

A cosy Gloucestershire manor house has undergone an extensive renovation to suit modern living, whilst retaining an authentic feel, reflecting its ancient origins. Christmas is a lavish affair at interior designer, Joanna Wood’s country home in the Cotswolds. Family descends on Fyfield Manor for festive frivolity and indulgence. Roaring fires, glowing candlelight, a glistening Christmas tree and mantelpieces festooned in garlands set the scene. It’s a magical time when Joanna, her husband Charles, plus daughters Hattie and Leonora can enjoy time together. “On Christmas day we watch the Queen’s speech and have smoked salmon with Champagne cocktails which are delicious and lethal. Then, just as dusk falls, Christmas lunch starts, which goes on long into the evening.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
neworleanssun.com

Ali Fazal bags new Hollywood film 'Kandahar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI): After 'Death on the Nile', actor Ali Fazal has bagged a pivotal role in a new Hollywood film titled 'Kandahar'. The film is being directed by Ric Roman Waugh, who has previously helmed films including 'Angel Has Fallen', and 'Felon'. Popular Scottish actor Gerard...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Ginger Rogers
Person
Jean Arthur
Person
Joan Crawford
TMZ.com

Camila Cabello Hollywood Hills Home in Escrow

Camila Cabello is single and ready to mingle ... somewhere outside the Hollywood Hills -- she's found a buyer for her beautiful estate above the Sunset Strip. The "Havana" singer was asking $3,950,000 for her 4-bedroom pad. She has accepted the initial offer, but the deal still has some contingencies, so it's not exactly a total lock ... at least not yet anyway, but it's on track to closing.
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

MAMAMOO To Release Their Own Feature Film

MAMAMOO is about to hit the silver screen with their very own movie!. On November 26, CGV—Korea’s largest cinema chain—officially announced that MAMAMOO would be releasing their own film entitled “MAMAMOO 2021 WAW Concert: The Movie.”. The upcoming film will feature performances from MAMAMOO’s recent online concert “WAW,” which they...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Film#Hollywood Movies#Film Star#Step Inside#The Wampas Baby Stars#Java Head#Realtor Com#Greek Revival Farmhouse#Better Homes And Gardens
KISS 104.1

You Can Now Stay In The “Home Alone” Home

You can now spend part of your holiday season in the same home where Kevin McCallister fought off the "Wet Bandits" in one of the most famous Christmas movies of all time. "Home Alone" was an instant smash hit when it was released in 1990. The movie featured a young Macaulay Culkin, as Kevin McCallister who is left home by his family as they go on vacation. While home by himself he set several homemade booby traps to ward off two criminals known as "The Wet Bandits".
MOVIES
KISS 104.1

Netflix Unveils Full 2022 Genre Series Lineup

Ready to just be done with 2021 and start 2022? Well, apparently Netflix is with you. Today, the company offered a preview of what they called their “genre series slate” for next year, giving previews of 18 new and returning shows in the worlds of fantasy, horror, sci-fi, superheroes and so on. It’s not even December yet! Netflix does not care.
TV SERIES
conwaydailysun.com

Josh Hartnett: Stepping away from Hollywood was best for my mental health

Josh Hartnett kept Hollywood "at bay" for the sake of his mental health. The 'Pearl Harbor' actor - who turned down an offer to play Superman in a reported $100 million three-movie deal - has opened up in a rare interview about his decision to step back from the spotlight and avoid blockbusters at the height of his career to focus on his home life, and why it's "the best thing" he's done.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Yale Daily News

Yale goes to Hollywood: Film festival spotlights student filmmakers and actors

The Yale in Hollywood Film Festival, or YiHFF, taking place from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, will showcase works from a diverse range of filmmakers from the University. All films shown in the festival include at least one Yale alumnus or current student in a writing, producing, directing or acting capacity. One of the YiHFF’s goals is to include younger, diverse Yalies in cinema. In light of recent social media movements like #OscarsSoWhite and Time’s Up, which call attention to the lack of diversity among recipients of mainstream cinema award programs, Melissa Johnson, one the festival’s programmers, considered what makes good storytelling as well as whose story gets to be told.
MOVIES
KISS 104.1

The Most Popular Christmas Movies Ever

The holiday season is not complete without a few essential elements. Trees are important, obviously, along with some mistletoe and plenty of eggnog. You also need a healthy supply of Christmas-themed movies which, thanks to cable and streaming, are being churned out at a faster rate than ever before. The...
MOVIES
KISS 104.1

KISS 104.1

Binghamton, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kissbinghamton.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy