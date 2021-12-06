Step Inside This Elmira Home Once Owned By a Hollywood Film Star

A cosy Gloucestershire manor house has undergone an extensive renovation to suit modern living, whilst retaining an authentic feel, reflecting its ancient origins. Christmas is a lavish affair at interior designer, Joanna Wood’s country home in the Cotswolds. Family descends on Fyfield Manor for festive frivolity and indulgence. Roaring fires, glowing candlelight, a glistening Christmas tree and mantelpieces festooned in garlands set the scene. It’s a magical time when Joanna, her husband Charles, plus daughters Hattie and Leonora can enjoy time together. “On Christmas day we watch the Queen’s speech and have smoked salmon with Champagne cocktails which are delicious and lethal. Then, just as dusk falls, Christmas lunch starts, which goes on long into the evening.”
