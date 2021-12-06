ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, OH

FLOC collects toys for Miami Valley children in need

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4czr34_0dFCMMnP00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –For Love of Children will donate toys from their Christmas Toy Cottage to children in need.

Late Greene County Sheriff to be honored during ‘Heroes Night’ at Clifton Mill

According to a release by FLOC, the Christmas for Kids program started over 30 years ago and delivered toys and gifts to 35 children. Today, the organization helps over 1500 children have a good Christmas.

One law firm, Dyer Garofalo Mann & Schultz, has collected toys and gifts at their office and will be helping FLOC prepare and deliver the toys on Monday, December 6 and Monday, December 13 at the FLOC Toy Cottage.

Motorcyclists’ club donates $10,000 worth of toys to kids in need

Doug Mann, firm spokesperson said. “We’re proud to have been a part of the FLOC Christmas for Kids program for over 30 years; we encourage the community to participate.”

For more information on how to donate, click here.

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Letters to Santa: Fairborn sets up North Pole mailbox

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Children can now easily mail letters to Santa, and even get a letter back, the city of Fairborn said on Tuesday. The cheerful red box, labeled ‘North Pole Mail,’ stands outside the Fairborn Library, the city said on Facebook.  Children can drop off letters to Santa and, so long as they […]
FAIRBORN, OH
WDTN

At-home COVID-19 test kits in high demand for holiday travel, gatherings

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — There are growing concerns over the supply of at-home COVID-19 testing kits in the Miami Valley. Demand for the over-the-counter kits is increasing, which is causing stores and pharmacies across the region to run out of stock. Dayton Metro Library said the shortage is due to a combination of the increase […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

West Dayton entrepreneur incubator celebrates grand opening

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A hub for minority entrepreneurs to connect to the resources they need in West Dayton celebrates it’s grand opening. The Greater West Dayton Incubator will provide access to work space, consulting, training and capital — helping minority and underrepresented business owners in the community. “It’s really just a resource in the […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Greene County, OH
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
Greene County, OH
Society
WDTN

Holly Days returns to Dayton Arcade

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Beginning Tuesday, Holly Days makes its festive return to the Dayton Arcade. The holiday-themed event was put on pause for nearly 30 years, but event leaders say it’s back and better than ever. “To bring this back after 30 years is just a treat for the whole community. I think we’re […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Disaster Aid Ohio building 8 homes for Dayton tornado victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Wednesday, Disaster Aid Ohio began building the first of 8 homes for tornado survivors in Dayton. Disaster Aid Ohio is an Amish disaster response group, and the build for qualified people is also part of the Tornado Survivor Pathway to Homeownership Project. “The Tornado Survivor Pathway to Homeownership Program is […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio experiencing steep increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Since Sunday, Ohio is seeing a steep increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations which health leaders attribute to recent holiday gatherings. Some leaders suspect residents are experiencing large amounts of COVID fatigue. Families are leaving their guard down among one another for the holidays resulting in a spike in cases. “We’re […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floc#The Toys#Children In Need#Miami Valley#Charity#Clifton Mill#Motorcyclists#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Dayton Air Show officials announce more 2022 acts, 2023 headliner

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Air Show officials announced acts for the 2022 show and the headliner for the 2023 show Tuesday. Officials said the Air Combat Command F-16 Viper Demonstration Team and U.S. Army Golden Knights will perform at the upcoming 2022 show. “We’re so pleased to continue to bring such phenomenal performers to […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
859K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy