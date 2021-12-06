FLOC collects toys for Miami Valley children in need
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –For Love of Children will donate toys from their Christmas Toy Cottage to children in need.
According to a release by FLOC, the Christmas for Kids program started over 30 years ago and delivered toys and gifts to 35 children. Today, the organization helps over 1500 children have a good Christmas.
One law firm, Dyer Garofalo Mann & Schultz, has collected toys and gifts at their office and will be helping FLOC prepare and deliver the toys on Monday, December 6 and Monday, December 13 at the FLOC Toy Cottage.
Doug Mann, firm spokesperson said. “We’re proud to have been a part of the FLOC Christmas for Kids program for over 30 years; we encourage the community to participate.”
For more information on how to donate, click here.
