Mike Vrabel’s Titans didn’t play during Week 13 – but that doesn’t mean the head coach took a week off from criticizing NFL officials. During the Chiefs’ win over the Broncos on “Sunday Night Football,” Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce appeared to fumble the ball after making a catch in the second quarter, with video showing him taking three steps between securing the ball and when Broncos’ CB Kyle Fuller punched it out. However, the play was called incomplete – with NFL Officiating saying on Twitter that Kelce “did not fully complete the process of a catch, because the third element of a catch – time – was not met.”

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO