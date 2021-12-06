ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Sudanese protest military coup, deal that reinstated PM

By SAMY MAGDY Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22kp0l_0dFCMHNm00

Thousands of Sudanese took to the streets Monday in the capital of Khartoum and other cities in the latest protests against the October military coup and subsequent deal that reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Footage circulated on social media purportedly showed demonstrators marching in different locations in Khartoum and its sister city of Omdurman. There were also protests in other cities, including Kassala, Sennar and Port Sudan.

Security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters marching in a street near the presidential palace in Khartoum, activist Nazim Sirag said. He said they also used heavy tear gas to break up a one-day sit-in protest in Khartoum’s district of Bahri. Around a dozen protesters suffered light injuries from tear gas canisters, he said.

In past rounds of demonstrations security forces used violence, including firing live ammunition at protesters, according to activists. At least 44 protesters were killed and hundreds were wounded since the coup, according to the Sudan Doctors Committee, which tracks protester deaths.

The Sudanese military seized power Oct. 25, dissolving the transitional government and arresting dozens of officials and politicians. The takeover upended a fragile planned transition to democratic rule more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government.

Hamdok was reinstated last month amid international pressure in a deal that calls for an independent technocratic Cabinet under military oversight. The agreement included the release of government officials and politicians detained since the coup and the formation of an independent technocratic Cabinet led by Hamdok.

The deal, however, was rejected by the pro-democracy movement, which insists on handing over power to a civilian government to lead the transition. The protests came under the slogan of: “No negotiations, no compromise, no power-sharing" with the military.

Monday’s protests were called by the Sudanese Professionals Association and the so-called Resistance Committees, which spearheaded the uprising against al-Bashir and then the military coup.

Among the protesters' demands are the restructuring of the military under civilian oversight, purging officers loyal to al-Bashir and disbanding armed groups including the Rapid Support Forces.

“We will keep on using all peaceful means to reject and resist until the fall of the coup government and the return to the course of democratic transition,” said protester Dalia Mostafa, while taking part in a march in Khartoum.

The Rapid Support Forces are a paramilitary unit notorious for atrocities during the Darfur war and a 2019 massacre of protesters in Khartoum. They are led by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, who is also the deputy head of the ruling sovereign council.

Dagalo is seen as the co-architect of the coup along with Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the ruling body.

Relentless street demonstrations have put pressure on the military and Hamdok to take measures to calm angry protesters and gain their trust. Hamdok has yet to announce his Cabinet, which is likely to face opposition from the pro-democracy movement.

In televised comments over the weekend, Burhan described the deal that reinstated Hamdok as “a true start” for the democratic transition.

He said they were working on crafting a “new political charter” with the aim of establishing a broader consensus among all political forces and movements.

In the western Darfur region, meanwhile, the death toll from tribal clashes over the weekend climbed to at least 48 people, all of them shot dead, according to the Sudan Doctors Committee. It said dozens of others were wounded, some in critical condition.

The fighting grew out of a financial dispute late Saturday between two individuals in a camp for displaced persons in the Kreinik area in West Darfur province.

The clashes continued Sunday, with Arab militias known as janjaweed attacking the camp and torching and looting property, according to Adam Regal, spokesman for the General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced in Darfur.

The clashes in Darfur pose a significant challenge to efforts by Sudan’s transitional authorities to end decades-long rebellions in some areas like war-wrecked region.

Comments / 1

Related
KEYT

Despite deal, Sudanese rally to demand military rulers leave

CAIRO (AP) — Thousands of Sudanese have taken to the streets in the capital of Khartoum to renew their demand for a civilian government. Thursday’s rallies came just days after the military signed a power-sharing deal with the prime minister, after releasing him from house arrest and reinstating him as head of government. The deal came almost a month after the generals orchestrated a coup that saw the premier deposed and dozens of politicians and activists detained. Meanwhile, Sudanese Doctors Committee, which is part of the pro-democracy movement said that 17 people were killed in clashes between Arab and non-Arab tribes in the restive province of West Darfur last week.
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

Sudanese Politicians Detained in Coup Start Hunger Strike

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Several Sudanese political figures arrested since a coup last month have started a hunger strike in protest at their continued detention, the coalition they were part of said on Friday. An army takeover on Oct. 25 halted a power sharing deal between the military and civilians from...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Al Bashir
Middletown Press

Sudan group condemns UN's call to support reinstated PM

CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese pro-democracy group has condemned comments by the U.N. chief urging citizens to support a deal that reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, so the country can have “a peaceful transition towards a true democracy.”. The Sudanese Professionals’ Association, which was at the forefront of the uprising...
WORLD
houstonmirror.com

Thousands Protest Sudan's October Coup

Thousands of Sudanese demonstrators rallied in the capital, Khartoum, and other parts of the country Monday to protest the country's October military coup. Demonstrators said police fired tear gas to disperse protesters marching near the presidential palace. The Associated Press reported that protests also took place Monday in cities outside...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Forces#West Darfur#Military Coup#Refugees#Protest Riot#Sudanese#Omdurman#Islamist#Cabinet
AFP

Almost 50 killed in Sudan Darfur tribal clashes: officials

Close to 50 people have been killed in the latest outbreak of tribal violence in Sudan's Darfur region, a government official and medics said on Monday. The latest flareup brings to around 100 the number of people killed over about three weeks in Sudan's westernmost region, which has been ravaged by unrest for years.
AFRICA
BBC

Military truck rams into group of Myanmar protesters in Yangon

Several people have been injured after a military truck rammed into a crowd of protesters in Myanmar's commercial capital, Yangon. Eyewitnesses told local media that the soldiers then opened fire on some fleeing protesters, and beat others. Since February's coup, more than 1,200 people have been killed during protests and...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
AFP

Burkina Faso PM, govt resign over security crisis

Burkina Faso's premier and government resigned Wednesday as protests mounted against officials' inability to combat a wave of jihadist attacks that have killed thousands. President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, who had already changed his military leadership over the security crisis, accepted Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire's resignation, according to a presidential decree. The resignation of a prime minister requires the resignation of the entire government, according to Burkina Faso law. After his resignation, Dabire called on citizens to "support the president... and the new executive that will be put in place" in a post on his Facebook page.
POLITICS
AFP

Burkina Faso president accepts resignation of PM: decree

Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Christophe Dabire and his government, a presidential decree said. In view of "the letter of resignation of December 8," the president decrees that "the duties of Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire are terminated," the government's secretary general Stephane Wenceslas Sanou said, reading out the decree on public television. The resignation of a prime minister requires the resignation of the entire government, according to Burkina Faso law. However the outgoing government will be required to remain in a caretaker capacity until a new one is formed, Sanou said.
POLITICS
AFP

Sudan police fire tear gas as thousands protest in capital

Sudanese police fired tear gas Monday as thousands of protesters rallied against the military-dominated government near the presidential palace in Khartoum, witnesses told AFP. The demonstrators marched from various districts of the capital, many carrying national flags or chanting, "No to military rule" and, "The army might betray you, but the street will never betray you". He has said he partnered with the military to "stop the bloodshed" that resulted from crackdowns on anti-coup street protests, and so as not to "squander the gains of the last two years".
PROTESTS
ABC News

ABC News

470K+
Followers
119K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy