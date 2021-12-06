ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

13 Things America Is Running Out of This Month [GALLERY]

By Traci Taylor
KISS 104.1
KISS 104.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new month is here and that means that it's time to spin the wheel and see where it lands as far as what industry insiders say is already or soon will be in short supply for the month of December. My son needs to have surgery and it's...

kissbinghamton.com

Comments / 1

Related
Lancaster Online

On a trip, she was a fish out of water [I Know a Story]

The conversation around the lunch table was lively, and I kept hearing the word “Elderhostel,” as three of the ladies had just returned from a trip. The more I listened, I learned that on their trip they had selected a topic, listened to wonderful speakers, taken side trips and had fun. My new friend turned to me and said, “Would you like to do an Elderhostel with me?”
LANCASTER, PA
CBS Boston

‘Historically Low Level Of Blood’: Red Cross Looking For Donors This Holiday Season

SOMERVILLE (CBS) — To help fill a historically low blood supply, the American Red Cross is offering an incentive to anyone who wants to give this holiday season. The Red Cross says there is an urgent need for people to roll up their sleeves and give blood. Their blood supply is the lowest it has been in ten years. “This has been a crazy time, right now, the Red Cross is seeing a historically low level of blood supply,” explained Kelly Isenor of the Red Cross MA. With the holidays coming up, the Red Cross anticipates the supply to drop even more. “That week...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Gallery#Americans#Non Perishable Foods
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Experts Point To Boosters Following Pfizer Study

DENVER (CBS4) – The makers of the Pfizer vaccine say data from a new study shows a third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine neutralized the omicron variant in lab tests while getting just two doses, was far less effective. The study specifically said the third dose or booster shot increased antibodies 25-fold against the Omicron variant compared to two doses, but healthcare experts warn not to put too much weight into these initial studies. STRATFORD, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 15: Vials of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are seen during a vaccination clinic at the Sir Ludwig Guttmann Health and Wellbeing Centre on December...
COLORADO STATE
EatThis

9 States Where COVID Is "Out of Control," Say Experts

Coronavirus cases are back up to more than 100,000 a day in the United States, fueled by colder weather, holiday travel, and two variants sweeping the nation: Delta and the new one, Omicron. And despite what one member of Congress has said, "real America" is not "done with COVID." In fact, in many parts of America, ICUs and hospitals are overrun with new cases. Which ones are the most in trouble? How can you stay safe? Read on to learn about all 9—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
CNN

'No vaccine required' is the latest tactic to attract workers

San Francisco (CNN Business) — In the search for workers in this tight labor market, companies have courted new hires with the promise of higher wages, sign-on bonuses, ample vacation time, and childcare. The latest: "No vaccine required." That three-word phrase is popping up across online job listings (sometimes emphatically...
HEALTH
Telegraph

Why it's time Britons discovered the anti-Hamptons that bohemian Americans love

There is no sock hop or conga line, cha-cha-cha lessons have been replaced with aerial yoga and the only watermelon is in the craft cocktails. A new generation of hotels is drawing visitors back to New York’s Catskills, which last experienced a hospitality boom in the 1950s with its abundant Dirty Dancing-style resorts.
LIFESTYLE
Only In Ohio

One Of The Largest Restaurants In Ohio Has 450 Seats And An Unforgettable Menu

The Amish Door Restaurant had humble beginnings. Originally known as Stucki’s, the 48-seat restaurant would soon expand into one of the most iconic dining destinations in the state. Today, the Amish Door Restaurant is nothing short of an institution. With seating for up to 450 guests, it’s one of the biggest restaurants in Ohio. But […] The post One Of The Largest Restaurants In Ohio Has 450 Seats And An Unforgettable Menu appeared first on Only In Your State.
OHIO STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Only Eight People Live in the Tiniest Town in Minnesota

We all know that Minneapolis is the biggest city in Minnesota, but did you know that only eight people call the tiniest town in Minnesota home?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is great for many reasons. If you want the hustle and bustle of a major American city, we've got you covered with Minneapolis and Saint Paul. If you want a somewhat smaller, yet still suburban place to hang your hat, we've got cities like Rochester, Duluth, St. Cloud and Mankato.
MINNESOTA STATE
AFP

US pastor who appeared in drag on TV loses ministry

A US pastor who made a brief television appearance in drag, wearing a huge pink wig and sequined leotard, has been removed from his ministry, a local church official in Indiana said Wednesday. Wearing high-heeled thigh boots, lipstick and purple eyeshadow and with a crucifix around his neck, Craig Duke, 62, made a big splash on the HBO show "We're Here," at least among his horrified parishioners. The Methodist reverend described the appearance as "an incredibly wonderful, refreshing, deepening, powerful spiritual experience," in an interview with the Religion News Service. But he quickly found himself in hot water with his flock.
RELIGION
KISS 104.1

KISS 104.1

Binghamton, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kissbinghamton.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy