The Baltimore Ravens (8-4) are at FirstEnergy Stadium today, taking on the Cleveland Browns (6-6). The Browns are fresh off a bye week, and their last game being against the Ravens, so this will be an interesting one as both teams navigate and change their game plans after their first matchup only two weeks ago. However, on the Ravens side of things, they’ll be fielding a much different team due to injury, and it begins, not ends, with the absence of cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO