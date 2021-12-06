ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Buck O'Neil, Minnie Minoso among six elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y4TuR_0dFCM0Sg00

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Negro Leagues legends Buck O'Neil, Minnie Minoso and Bud Fowler were among six elected as part of the 2022 class for the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Hall of Fame president Josh Rawitch announced.

Rawitch announced the electees Sunday on MLB Network. Gil Hodges, Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat also were elected. Kaat and Oliva are the only living members of the class, which will be enshrined July 24 in Cooperstown, N.Y.

"To be able to get the call at 83 years old, to be alive and to say thank you means a lot to me," Oliva told MLB Network.

Additional new Hall of Fame members, elected through the Baseball Writers' Association of America ballot, will be enshrined on the same day.

"I really didn't think this day would ever come," Kaat told MLB.com. "It comes as more of a gift to me, and I'm so appreciative of the guys that I played with and against that I think rewarded durability and dependability along with dominance, which the Hall of Fame usually rewards -- rightly so."

This marks the first time Fowler, O'Neil and Minoso got the chance to make the Hall of Fame under new rules, which honor Negro Leagues contributions. MLB announced last December that it would reclassify the Negro Leagues as a major league, adding the statistics of about 3,400 players to its record book.

Hodges, Kaat, Minoso and Oliva were elected by the Golden Days Era Committee. The committee considered a 10-person ballot of players whose primary contributions came from 1950 through 1969.

Fowler and O'Neil were elected by the Early Baseball Era Committee, which considered a 10-person ballot of candidates whose primary contributions came before 1950.

The committees met Sunday in Orlando.

O'Neil was an All-Star first baseman in the Negro Leagues who went on to become the first Black coach in MLB history. As a player, he was a two-time Negro American League batting champion.

As a manager, he led the Kansas City Monarchs to four Negro American League titles. He never reached MLB as a player, but joined the Chicago Cubs coaching staff in 1962.

O'Neil also was founder and board chairman for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. He died in 2006 at 94.

Minoso also was a two-time All-Star in the Negro Leagues. The left fielder and third baseman went on to become a seven-time All-Star for the Cleveland Indians and Chicago White Sox. In 1951, Minoso became the first Black player in White Sox history.

The Havana native, known as the "Cuban Comet," hit over .300 eight times and led the American League in stolen bases three times. He also won three Gold Gloves in left field.

Minoso died in 2015 at 89.

Fowler, a former pitcher and second baseman, is acknowledged as the first Black professional baseball player. He played for teams throughout the late 1800s and helped for the Page Fence Giants, an all-time great Black barnstorming team, in 1894.

He died in 1913 at 54.

Hodges was an eight-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove Award winner. The former first baseman spent a combined 18 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets. He won three Gold Glove Awards and two World Series titles. He hit 370 career home runs and retired in 1963.

Hodges managed the New York Mets to the 1969 World Series title. He was still Mets manager when in 1972 when he died from a heart attack at 47.

Kaat pitched for six different MLB teams over a 25-season MLB career. He was a three-time All-Star, 16-time Gold Glove Award winner and a member of the 1982 World Series champion St. Louis Cardinals. He logged a 3.45 ERA and 283-237 record for his career.

Kaat became a broadcaster after he retired. He worked as an analyst for MLB Network and the New York Yankees.

Oliva was a three-time American League batting champion who played for the Minnesota Twins from 1962 through 1976. The eight-time All-Star hit .304 with 220 home runs over his 15-year career.

"The Pohlad family and entire Minnesota Twins organization would like to congratulate Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat on their long-awaited and well-deserved election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame," Twins president and CEO Dave St. Peter said in a statement.

"From his prodigious on-field career to the broadcast booth, and in the hearts of fans everywhere in our region, 'Tony O' embodies what it truly means to be a Minnesota Twin and has been the greatest ambassador for this organization since his arrival in the upper Midwest.

In the same vein, 'Kitty' [Kaat] has made an indelible impact on our organization and our fans, from the 15 years he spent with the Twins/Senators franchise to his time in the broadcast booth."

Dick Allen, a long time first baseman for the Philadelphia Phillies, fell one vote short of election into the Hall of Fame. The 1964 National League Rookie of the Year was a seven-time All-Star and the 1972 American League MVP.

First-time Hall of Fame candidates David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez join Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds and Curt Schilling on the Baseball Writers' Association of America ballot. Voting results from that ballot will be announced Jan. 25.

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

Kansas City legend O'Neil to be inducted into National Baseball Hall of Fame

(Kansas City) -- Kansas City legend Buck O’Neil is among six set to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The news comes after Sunday’s special selection committee meetings. O’Neil is joined by Bud Fowler, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Minosoa and Tony Oliva. O’Neil was elected by...
MLB
MLB

Vin Scully: My thoughts on Gil Hodges ...

Legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully penned the following essay on Gil Hodges, who is a candidate on the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Golden Days Era Ballot. The 10-name Golden Days Era Committee ballot features candidates whose primary contribution to the game came from 1950-69. A 16-member committee is scheduled to meet on Sunday to discuss each candidate’s credentials for enshrinement, with any one candidate needing 12 votes to be elected to the Hall of Fame.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bud Fowler
Person
Roger Clemens
Person
Tony Oliva
Person
Gil Hodges
Person
Buck O'neil
Person
Dick Allen
Person
Curt Schilling
Person
Barry Bonds
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Jim Kaat
Yardbarker

Legendary Cubs Scout and Coach Buck O’Neil Selected to Hall of Fame

Legendary Cubs coach, instructor, and scout Buck O’Neil has been named an inductee to the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame class. O’Neil joins Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Minoso, Tony Olivia, and Bud Fowler among those selected by the Hall’s Golden Days and Early Baseball Era Committees. O’Neil originally joined...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#Mlb Network#Mlb Com#The Hall Of Fame#Fowler O Neil#The Negro Leagues
Daily Herald

White Sox legend Minnie Minoso voted into Hall of Fame

Before passing away in 2015 at the age of 90, Minnie Minoso was a fixture at the ballpark. In his role as White Sox ambassador, Minoso was always available to shake hands and talk baseball. He was also an influential figure to the many Cuban-born players that followed him to...
MLB
beyondtheboxscore.com

Morning Mound Visit: Buck O’Neil, Minnie Miñoso, and Gil Hodges finally receive Hall of Fame Induction

Jay Jaffe | FanGraphs: On Sunday, Buck O’Neil, Minnie Miñoso, Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Tony Oliva, and Bud Fowler finally received induction into the Hall of Fame. While the Early Baseball and Golden Days Era committees righted several wrongs this weekend, the results were also a reminder of the short shrift given to Dick Allen who missed induction by one vote.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS New York

No More ‘Wait ‘Til Next Year’: Gil Hodges, Legendary Brooklyn Dodgers Player And Mets Manager, Finally Gets Hall Of Fame Call

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was big news Sunday for longtime local baseball fans. Gil Hodges will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. It was music to the ears of the Brooklyn Dodgers and New York Mets faithful. Hodges getting the call was over a half century in the making, but it finally happened. CBS2’s Otis Livingston has more on Hodges’ legacy and what took so long for him to be elected. There’s an old saying for Brooklyn Dodger faithful — “Wait ’til next year.” Well, next year is officially this year, as their beloved Hodges has been elected to his rightful...
MLB
San Francisco Chronicle

Hall of Fame vote considers 20 long-ago legends including O’Neil, Minoso, O’Doul

Let’s momentarily pivot away from baseball labor, shall we? Thank you. There’s news coming Sunday that’s Cooperstown-centric, and it could be glorious. Two Hall of Fame elections will be held for 20 baseball legends on Sunday, opening up the possibility that Buck O’Neil, Minnie Minoso, Dick Allen and San Francisco icon Lefty O’Doul could be enshrined in July.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tv20detroit.com

Former Red Sox player dies of apparent heart attack in Dominican Republic

A former Boston Red Sox player who helped the team win a World Series title in 2007 has died. According to ESPN Deportes and Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, former shortstop Julio Lugo died of an apparent heart attack on Monday. Lugo's sister, Rina Lugo, told the sports outlet that her...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees release slugging 1st baseman, who’s headed to Japan

The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler reports the “Yankees released 1B Chris Gittens, per their transaction page. My understanding is that Gittens intends to play in Japan.”. The 27-year-old Gittens made his MLB debut in 2021, playing in 16 games for the New York Yankees. Gittens struggled at the plate, going 4-for-36 with one home run and five RBI.
MLB
NBC Los Angeles

Dodgers Bring Back Former World Series Champion Closer

Let's face it, the Los Angeles Dodgers were dealt a huge blow on Monday. First it was the loss of Cy Young Award finalist and arguably the best pitcher on the staff last season in Max Scherzer. Scherzer agreed to sign a three-year, $130 million dollar contract with the New York Mets, making him the highest paid player by annual average value in MLB history.
MLB
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
225K+
Followers
45K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy