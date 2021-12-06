Queen Elizabeth wanted to end the state banquet with the Obamas early

(Image: Getty)

Queen Elizabeth hosted a state banquet for former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama in 2011 but wished to end it early. Queen Elizabeth II welcomed Barack Obama and Michelle Obama in May 2011 in Britain.

The Obamas were the guests of honor at the state in Buckingham Palace in May 2011 when George Osborne was the chancellor. However, for some hilarious reason, Her Majesty wanted the Obamas to go home early.

Read Also: Prince Charles’ historic decision: ‘You’re ready to be Queen’

Speaking to Lord Ed Vaizey, former Tory member of Parliament and minister, the former chancellor revealed the 95-year-old monarch wanted to excuse herself from the banquet to go to sleep, Insider reported.

Barack and Michelle’s visit was the third time a U.S. president dropped by in the country in 100 years, Express reported.

Lord Ed Vaizey, former Tory member of Parliament and minister and the former chancellor, shared that the Queen wanted to excuse herself from the state dinner for a hilarious reason — she wanted to go to bed. The event was hosted by the Old Pauline Club, an association for alumni of St. Paul’s School.

“I was at a banquet — the state banquet in Britain for Barack Obama,” Lord Ed shared. “And the Queen came up to me and said: ‘Will you tell the president it’s late and I want to go to bed.'”

Read Also: Rare Royal Privilege Enjoyed By Meghan Markle, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Before Marrying Into Family

After the Queen spoke to him, Lord Ed looked over at Barack Obama and saw the latter having a great time with his mates while enjoying vodka martinis. He admitted that he wasn’t sure how to approach the former U.S. president to let him know about the Queen’s order.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m going to be the person that has to go and tell him to go home,'” he added.

Even if the Queen wished to end the state banquet early, she made a touching speech to honor the guests. When she delivered her speech, she highlighted the United Kingdom’s “special relationship” with the United States.

The Queen mentioned the two nation’s shared history, common language, and intellectual and cultural links. The monarch also acknowledged how the U.S. came to rescue the free and democratic world when it faced military disaster twice.

Read Also: Duchess of Sussex apologizes to court for forgetting this!

The Queen also remembered how the U.S.’s generosity contributed to the U.K’s economic recovery after the destructive wars. She added that the two countries would continue to stand together and boast the two countries’ “tried, tested and special relationship.”