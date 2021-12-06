ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Queen Elizabeth wanted to end the state banquet with the Obamas early

DesignerzCentral
DesignerzCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IwsWw_0dFCLuKY00
(Image: Getty)

Queen Elizabeth hosted a state banquet for former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama in 2011 but wished to end it early. Queen Elizabeth II welcomed Barack Obama and Michelle Obama in May 2011 in Britain.

The Obamas were the guests of honor at the state in Buckingham Palace in May 2011 when George Osborne was the chancellor. However, for some hilarious reason, Her Majesty wanted the Obamas to go home early.

Read Also: Prince Charles’ historic decision: ‘You’re ready to be Queen’

Speaking to Lord Ed Vaizey, former Tory member of Parliament and minister, the former chancellor revealed the 95-year-old monarch wanted to excuse herself from the banquet to go to sleep, Insider reported.

Barack and Michelle’s visit was the third time a U.S. president dropped by in the country in 100 years, Express reported.

Lord Ed Vaizey, former Tory member of Parliament and minister and the former chancellor, shared that the Queen wanted to excuse herself from the state dinner for a hilarious reason — she wanted to go to bed. The event was hosted by the Old Pauline Club, an association for alumni of St. Paul’s School.

“I was at a banquet — the state banquet in Britain for Barack Obama,” Lord Ed shared. “And the Queen came up to me and said: ‘Will you tell the president it’s late and I want to go to bed.'”

Read Also: Rare Royal Privilege Enjoyed By Meghan Markle, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Before Marrying Into Family

After the Queen spoke to him, Lord Ed looked over at Barack Obama and saw the latter having a great time with his mates while enjoying vodka martinis. He admitted that he wasn’t sure how to approach the former U.S. president to let him know about the Queen’s order.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m going to be the person that has to go and tell him to go home,'” he added.

Even if the Queen wished to end the state banquet early, she made a touching speech to honor the guests. When she delivered her speech, she highlighted the United Kingdom’s “special relationship” with the United States.

The Queen mentioned the two nation’s shared history, common language, and intellectual and cultural links. The monarch also acknowledged how the U.S. came to rescue the free and democratic world when it faced military disaster twice.

Read Also: Duchess of Sussex apologizes to court for forgetting this!

The Queen also remembered how the U.S.’s generosity contributed to the U.K’s economic recovery after the destructive wars. She added that the two countries would continue to stand together and boast the two countries’ “tried, tested and special relationship.”

Comments / 1003

Rene Hayes
3d ago

My word people! She’s 95 and was likely wanting to retire from sheer exhaustion from an event of this magnitude. Everyone needs prayer (making negative and degrading comments). It’s a reflection of where you are. Hopefully you will never fall victim to people saying things like this to you if ever given the platform. 🙏🧐

Reply(24)
173
kaarenwills
3d ago

The point? Queen Elizabeth is almost 100 yrs old. It wouldn't matter if it were a visiting sanctified saint, she tires easily & she had a right to go to bed whenever she felt the need. Who put this idiotic article together and why is it on my "news" feed?

Reply(20)
131
guest
2d ago

The Queen was probably so annoyed with them… they broke all protocol and acted way too familiar with her majesty! She knows fakes when she sees them! 🤮🤮🤮

Reply(25)
91
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
George Osborne
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Meghan Markle
Cosmopolitan

Queen Elizabeth Will Only Pick Up the Phone for Two People

Considering that her life mostly consists of frolicking with a fleet of corgis, moving from one castle to another, and being literal Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth isn’t typically the most relatable. Until now—because apparently, Her Majesty isn’t down to talk to people on the phone, which I think we can all get on board with.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Heartbreak: Queen Elizabeth Makes This Shocking Request To Her Son? Future King Knows It’s Monarch’s Last Christmas

Queen Elizabeth allegedly knows that she's dying so she made an important request to Prince Charles. Queen Elizabeth’s recent health issues has triggered discussions regarding the fate of the monarch. Even though palace insiders confirmed that the 95-year-old is well, royal fans are still convinced that they are not telling the truth.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Duchess 'Ruined' Prince Harry's Relationship With Royal Family And Will Regret Choice, Donald Trump Says

Donald Trump accused Meghan Markle of disrespecting Prince Harry and disrespecting Queen Elizabeth. Meghan Markle doesn't impress Donald Trump, who recently admits that he isn't a fan of the Duchess of Sussex. Trump also weighed in on Markle's attitude toward her husband, Prince Harry, and grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II. Meghan...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parliament#Express#The Old Pauline Club#St Paul S School
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Camilla Parker-Bowles' Husband Plans To Take Kensington Palace From Prince William And Kate Middleton? Duke Of Cornwall Allegedly Wants To Slim Down The Royal Family

Prince Charles, allegedly, plans to decommission Kensington Palace once he becomes the King. The British Royal family has often wowed the world with their living arrangements, especially those directly in line to the throne. However, new reports claim that Prince Charles, who will be taking over the crown once Queen Elizabeth passes away, plans to ax the Kensington Palace.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

10 Things That Will Happen When Queen Elizabeth II Dies

The subject of Queen Elizabeth II‘s passing is a delicate one, but in recent days the 95-year-old queen herself has acknowledged her own mortality. After missing the General Synod Service and Opening Session of the Church of England last week for the first time in its 51-year history, she issued a statement via her youngest son Prince Edward in which she said, “It is hard to believe that it is over 50 years since Prince Philip and I attended the very first meeting of the General Synod.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Hosting A Grand Christmas Party To Reunite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle And Other Royal Family Members? Her Majesty Set To Make Her First Public Appearance Since Hospitalization

Queen Elizabeth is, reportedly, planning a grand Christmas party for the entire royal family. Queen Elizabeth shocked everyone after it was revealed that she was rushed to a hospital for “preliminary investigations.” Buckingham Palace said that Her Majesty spent the night in the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Oct. 20, 2021, after doctors advised her to rest.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Heartbreak: Prince Charles, Prince William Disgusted With Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Favorite’ Child Following His Recent Retaliation?

Prince Charles and Prince William are, allegedly, disgusted with Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew recently responded to Virginia Roberts’ claims that he sexually abused her at least three times when she was just a minor. In a statement sent out by his lawyers, the Duke of York accused Roberts of being money-hungry. He also claimed that his accuser is only suing him so that she would get another payday.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Heartbreak: Monarch Gave Meghan Markle, Prince Harry A Chance To Return To The Firm But They Didn't

Queen Elizabeth included a safety catch in Megxit agreement with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Queen Elizabeth II has always been supportive of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even after they decided to step back from their royal duties. Her Majesty even ensured that they could get back to their royal post by including a safety catch in the royal exit agreement.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Heartbreak: Meghan Markle Enjoyed Christmas Privilege The Queen Didn't Give Duchess Of Cambridge

Kate Middleton had not spent Christmas with the royal family before she married Prince William. Kate Middleton didn't enjoy a Christmas privilege that the Queen gave to Meghan Markle before both of them became official members of the royal family. Check out what the Duchess of Cambridge missed that the Duchess of Sussex was able to enjoy.
CELEBRITIES
blavity.com

Barbados to Remove Queen Elizabeth II As Head Of State. A Black Woman Will Become Country's First President.

Barbados is scheduled to remove England's Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state and declare itself a republic on Monday, taking its movement for independence another step forward as it leaves British control. Replacing the monarch is Sandra Mason, the country's former governor-general, who will be named the island's first president. According to CNN, the Barbadian parliament elected Mason in October.
POLITICS
DesignerzCentral

DesignerzCentral

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Designerz Central single information point strives to deliver 24-7 news and information from all over the world. Our online magazine covers the latest fashion, gossips, TV, entertainment, spoilers, life hacks, styling, fitness tips, and everything readers might need to keep themselves updated from happening in any part of the world.

 https://www.designerzcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy