12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
- Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) stock increased by 37.85% to $13.51 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $431.7 million.
- Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) shares increased by 14.61% to $12.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) shares increased by 14.04% to $16.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $648.7 million.
- Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) stock rose 12.0% to $6.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.3 million.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) stock moved upwards by 11.24% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.
- VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) stock rose 9.21% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $53.2 million.
Losers
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) shares decreased by 29.17% to $4.25 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.6 million.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) stock declined by 11.71% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $47.4 million.
- Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) stock declined by 9.37% to $4.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.6 million.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) shares fell 7.98% to $14.2. The company's market cap stands at $540.8 million.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) stock decreased by 7.75% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $106.2 million.
- Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) shares decreased by 6.94% to $7.11. The company's market cap stands at $81.0 million.
