12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

It's been a great year for the overall market. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is up a healthy 18% since the end of 2020, and is seemingly still going strong. Not every Nasdaq-listed name, however, is participating in this rally despite the exchange's affinity for high-growth technology names. In fact, more than half of the Nasdaq's stocks are actually down year to date, even if only by a little. Of course, this spotty weakness has some bargain-hungry investors licking their chops.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO