Canada, Merck Ink Supply Pact For 1M Doses Of Molnupiravir For COVID-19
- Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) has entered into a Supply Agreement with the Government of Canada for up to 1 million patient courses of molnupiravir for COVID-19.
- In collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, Merck is developing the investigational COVID-19 medicine.
- Through the agreement, the Government of Canada has secured access in 2022 to 500,000 patient courses, with options for up to 500,000 more, pending Health Canada approval.
- In November, Merck Canada filed the final wave of the molnupiravir rolling submission to Health Canada, which will decide on the therapy's approval.
- Earlier this year, Merck entered into a procurement agreement with the U.S. Government. Merck will supply approximately 3.1 million courses of molnupiravir upon Emergency Use Authorization or approval from the FDA.
- Price Action: MRK shares are down 0.16% at $73.22 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
