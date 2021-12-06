ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Are Chinese Stocks Still A Good Investment?

By Craig Jones
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=277RLa_0dFCKwLT00

On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Eva Ados of ERShares said there has been elimination of Chinese exposure in the previous year or so.

Chinese investments, especially ADRs, haven been under pressure following several unpredictable regulatory announcements in the U.S., she commented.

Ados added that regulatory risks related to those stocks outweigh potential benefits associated with growth stocks.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) announced in a statement late Thursday its board has authorized the company to undertake necessary procedures and file relevant applications for delisting its ADSs from the NYSE. The company went public in the U.S. by offering 316.8 million shares at $14 apiece, raising about $4.4 billion.

The company’s board also authorized the company to pursue a listing of its Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Price Action: DiDi Global shares dipped 22.2% to close at $6.07 on Friday, with the stock adding 0.5% in after-hours trading. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB) dipped around 48% since the start of the year.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Cloudflare Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cloudflare. Looking at options history for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) we detected 16 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18.75% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 81.25% with bearish.
MARKETS
Benzinga

$100 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 5 Years, Would Be Worth This Much

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.93% on an annualized basis. Buying $100.00 In A: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 2.17 shares of Agilent Technologies at the time with $100.00. This investment in A would have produced an average annual return of 27.44%. Currently, Agilent Technologies has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

This is the Most Stable Semiconductor Stock and Here's Why

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) is an American semiconductor supplier that has taken a backseat lately to sector-adjacent names like Nvidia (NVDA) or Intel (INTC). But CRUS is red hot right now, last seen up 3.4% to trade at $91.44, on track for its highest close since mid-February. The stock has...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Stocks#Growth Stocks#Cnbc#Trading Nation#Didi Global Inc#Didi#Kweb
froggyweb.com

U.S. to put Chinese firm SenseTime on investment blacklist ahead of IPO – FT

(Reuters) – The United States will on Friday put Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime on an investment blacklist, the same day it prices its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), the Financial Times reported, citing three people familiar with the decision. (Reporting by Sonia Cheema; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
BUSINESS
investing.com

Big jump in investors who favor crypto over stocks: Survey

New research by consumer data aggregator CivicScience has found that a growing number of investors are selling their shares to purchase more crypto. The research questions were sent to people over 18 years old in the U.S. at varying times during 2021. The results were weighted by U.S. census data. Each question had between 1000 and 40,600 respondents.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock increased by 33.92% to $1.38 during Thursday's regular session. American Virtual Cloud's stock is trading at a volume of 50.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 8433.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.7 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: LPL Financial

Looking into the current session, LPL Finl Hldgs Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) is trading at $163.51, after a 0.52% drop. Over the past month, the stock fell by 0.55%, but over the past year, it actually spiked by 67.44%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bakkt Hldgs Whale Trades For December 09

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Bakkt Hldgs. Looking at options history for Bakkt Hldgs (NYSE:BKKT) we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42.86% of the investors opened...
MARKETS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Financial Services Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Estee Lauder's Price Over Earnings

In the current session, Estee Lauder Cos Inc. (NYSE:EL) is trading at $360.08, after a 1.10% increase. Over the past month, the stock increased by 4.55%, and in the past year, by 46.52%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Oshkosh

Within the last quarter, Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $126.43 versus the current price of Oshkosh at $111.06, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Oshkosh...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Here's Why Coinbase Stocks Needs To See A Bounce

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares were trading significantly lower Thursday and are falling toward support in a technical pattern. The company is moving in sympathy with the overall crypto market, as many cryptocurrencies are having a down day. Coinbase was down 9.08% at $261.37 ahead of the close Thursday. Coinbase...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Falls Over 1%; Reata Pharmaceuticals Shares Plummet

Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.17% to 35,814.21 while the NASDAQ fell 1.13% to 15,608.30. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.28% to 4,688.20. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 50,422,410 cases with around 813,900 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,666,240 cases and 474,110 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,167,780 COVID-19 cases with 616,290 deaths. In total, there were at least 268,226,410 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,298,080 deaths.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
19K+
Followers
91K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy