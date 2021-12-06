ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson & Johnson Booster COVID-19 Shot Shows Encouraging Action After Pfizer/BioNTech Jab

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced preliminary results from an independent study, including a subset of the Janssen-sponsored COV2008 study participants. The article describing these results has been posted on medRxiv.

  • The study showed a booster shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, administered six months after a two-dose primary regimen of Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNRX) BNT162b2 (Comirnaty) increased antibody and T-cell responses.
  • These results demonstrate the potential benefits of heterologous boosting (mix-and-match).
  • These Phase 2 data are reinforced by preliminary results from the UK COV-BOOST clinical study published in The Lancet.
  • The study demonstrated that following primary vaccination with two doses of either BNT162b2 or AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) (Covishield) ChAdOx1 nCov-19, a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine increased both antibody and T-cell responses.
  • The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and BNT162b2 as boosters led to similar neutralizing and binding antibody levels four weeks following the boost.
  • However, after a mix-and-match booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, antibodies continued to increase for at least four weeks.
  • In contrast, antibodies declined from week two to week four post-boost in individuals who received a homologous boost with the BNT162b2 vaccine.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares are up 0.68% at $160.47 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Comments / 32

James Jennison
2d ago

have never seen anything like this in my lifetime. such a push to get a shot. from a government that has proven to be untrustworthy. government, big tech and the media working in unison to push an agenda. unprecedented..

Reply
14
Donna Murphy
2d ago

I think my boss is going to "encourage" us (who work from home) to get a booster jab. Guess it's that time to look for another job.

Reply
7
jon koch
3d ago

more lies about the vaccine that is kilking people. as of Nov 4th. Saers has reported over 18000 deaths. 875,000 adverse affevts. and over 27,000 people permantately disablied. Look it up snowflakes.

Reply(13)
17
Comments / 0

