10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

In November 2021, the Consumer Price Index For All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) posted its biggest 12-month increase since June 1982. The CPI-U was up by 0.8% in November 2021 on a seasonally adjusted basis. This was down slightly from the 0.9% rise recorded in October 2021. However, the all items index has risen by 6.8% during the past 12 months, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending in June 1982.

