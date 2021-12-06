ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YK8Jj_0dFCKiEX00
  • Cowen & Co. raised the price target on The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) from $400 to $500. Boston Beer shares rose 1% to $465.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc lowered Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) price target from $180 to $172. Darden shares fell 0.5% to close at $142.35 on Friday.
  • Barclays lifted Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) price target from $492 to $516. Ulta Beauty shares rose 0.6% to $380.90 pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer raised the price target on Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) from $235 to $300. Lowe's Companies shares rose 0.9% to $250.89 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group cut Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) price target from $57 to $55. Big Lots shares rose 2.3% to $47.01 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from $775 to $985. Morgan Stanley shares fell 5.3% to close at $674.57 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) price target from $15.5 to $14.5. Accel Entertainment shares rose 2.9% to close at $12.96 on Friday.
  • Raymond James lowered the price target on Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) from $105 to $85. Laredo Petroleum shares climbed 2.5% to $56.79 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler increased the price target for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) from $54 to $56. Steven Madden shares rose 1.6% to $46.78 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse lowered Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) price target from $11 to $8. Esperion Therapeutics shares fell 0.6% to $5.22 in pre-market trading.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

A Look At Upcoming IPOs For The Week

With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) will be trading publicly starting on 2021-12-15. The...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Svb Financial Group#Boston Beer Company#Darden Restaurants#Cowen Co#The Boston Beer Company#Barclays#Ulta Beauty#Ulta#Oppenheimer#Companies#Telsey Advisory Group#Big Lots#Sivb#Accel Entertainment#Acel#Entertainment#Laredo Petroleum#Lpi#Esperion Therapeutics
Benzinga

Fintech Focus For December 13, 2021

One Big Thing In Fintech: Understanding the fundamentals of a publicly-listed company can help with making more informed investment decisions. Still, many fail in conducting any due diligence before they hit the trigger to buy or sell. That’s according to Martin Migge, the CEO and co-founder at Valuu.io, a stock...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Apple's Best Days Are Ahead: As iPhone Maker Nears $3T, Analyst Says His $200 Price Target Was 'Too Conservative'

Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) best days are yet to come, as per Loup Ventures analyst Gene Munster. What Happened: The analyst said in a note Sunday that the previous $200 target laid out by him was “too conservative.” Munster said that in FY 23, Apple will earn $7 yields, which is a $250 share price — a 38% markup from the current levels.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Motley Fool

5 Tech Stocks Seeing Massive Insider Buying

Many high-multiple software stocks are seeing decelerating growth as they lap pandemic-year booms. Higher inflation and potential for interest rate hikes have punished high-growth stocks even further. Tech stocks have had a rough two months, but several tech CEOs are now buying their stock in size. Late November and early...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Watch these six stocks next week for a Nasdaq 100 bounce

The Nasdaq 100 will have a new look on December 18 when Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID), Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) all make the jump to the highly-watched index as part of the annual reconstitution. Those six will replace CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW),...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Goldman Bets Big On Paymentus' Relation With PayPal, JPMorgan

Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance initiated coverage on Paymentus Holdings Inc (NYSE:PAY) with a Buy rating and $41 price target, representing 44% upside. The analyst believes the market is overly pessimistic on its ability to see accelerating revenue momentum given its recent messaging around revenue visibility. Further, Paymentus's partnerships with...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Mawson Infrastructure (MIGI)?

Q Does Mawson Infrastructure (MIGI) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for Mawson Infrastructure. When is Mawson Infrastructure (NASDAQ:MIGI) reporting earnings?. Mawson Infrastructure’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 16, 2022. Q. Is Mawson Infrastructure (MIGI) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for PepsiCo (PEP)?

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 2, 2021. PepsiCo’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 10, 2022. Q. Is PepsiCo (PEP) going to split?
STOCKS
Benzinga

MongoDB Whale Trades For December 10

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on MongoDB. Looking at options history for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) we detected 28 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46.43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53.57% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Investopedia

Consumer Price Increase Biggest Since 1982

In November 2021, the Consumer Price Index For All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) posted its biggest 12-month increase since June 1982. The CPI-U was up by 0.8% in November 2021 on a seasonally adjusted basis. This was down slightly from the 0.9% rise recorded in October 2021. However, the all items index has risen by 6.8% during the past 12 months, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending in June 1982.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
20K+
Followers
91K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy