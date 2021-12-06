10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Cowen & Co. raised the price target on The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) from $400 to $500. Boston Beer shares rose 1% to $465.20 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc lowered Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) price target from $180 to $172. Darden shares fell 0.5% to close at $142.35 on Friday.
- Barclays lifted Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) price target from $492 to $516. Ulta Beauty shares rose 0.6% to $380.90 pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer raised the price target on Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) from $235 to $300. Lowe's Companies shares rose 0.9% to $250.89 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group cut Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) price target from $57 to $55. Big Lots shares rose 2.3% to $47.01 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from $775 to $985. Morgan Stanley shares fell 5.3% to close at $674.57 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs cut Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) price target from $15.5 to $14.5. Accel Entertainment shares rose 2.9% to close at $12.96 on Friday.
- Raymond James lowered the price target on Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) from $105 to $85. Laredo Petroleum shares climbed 2.5% to $56.79 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler increased the price target for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) from $54 to $56. Steven Madden shares rose 1.6% to $46.78 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse lowered Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) price target from $11 to $8. Esperion Therapeutics shares fell 0.6% to $5.22 in pre-market trading.
