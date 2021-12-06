12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.17% to 35,814.21 while the NASDAQ fell 1.13% to 15,608.30. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.28% to 4,688.20. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 50,422,410 cases with around 813,900 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,666,240 cases and 474,110 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,167,780 COVID-19 cases with 616,290 deaths. In total, there were at least 268,226,410 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,298,080 deaths.

