12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
 3 days ago
  • LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) stock moved upwards by 9.0% to $1.09 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Buckle (NYSE:BKE) shares increased by 7.72% to $50.5. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
  • ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) stock rose 7.05% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million.
  • Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) shares increased by 4.14% to $50.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 billion.
  • Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) shares rose 4.09% to $8.9. The company's market cap stands at $304.6 million.
  • Express (NYSE:EXPR) shares moved upwards by 4.08% to $3.57. The company's market cap stands at $239.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Losers

  • Just Eat Takeaway.com (NASDAQ:GRUB) shares fell 7.33% to $10.76 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) stock decreased by 7.18% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $680.8 million.
  • PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock fell 6.18% to $33.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares fell 5.89% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.5 million.
  • Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares declined by 5.79% to $9.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) stock declined by 5.03% to $15.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $480.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

