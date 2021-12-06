ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesoblast's Heart Failure Candidate Shows Treatment Benefit In High-Risk Patients

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) announced new analyses from the landmark DREAM-HF Phase 3 trial of rexlemestrocel-L in HFrEF patients with diabetes and/or ischemia who are at high risk of cardiovascular mortality, heart attacks, or strokes.

  • In recent guidance to Mesoblast, FDA confirmed that reduction in the incidence of cardiovascular mortality or irreversible morbidity is a clinically meaningful acceptable endpoint and encouraged Mesoblast to identify the highest-risk group with the greatest likelihood of beneficial response.
  • Mesoblast performed additional analyses of MACE outcomes in pre-specified high-risk patient groups.
  • A single rexlemestrocel-L dose on top of maximal standard of care therapies reduced the composite 3-point MACE in all 537 patients by 33% over a mean follow-up of 30 months.
  • A hierarchical analysis across pre-specified high-risk subgroups showed the most significant benefit in diabetes and/or myocardial ischemia patients.
  • Rexlemestrocel-L, added to optimal standard of care therapies, reduced the 3-point MACE composite of cardiovascular death or heart attack or stroke by 37% across all HFrEF patients with diabetes and/or ischemia and by 54% in HFrEF patients with systemic inflammation.
  • Price Action: MESO shares closed 5.57% higher at $5.50 on Friday.

