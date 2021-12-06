East Bay pets of the week for Dec. 10

Cry Baby came into our care from Brawley Animal Control back in August 2017. Our Kitty-Cat Care Techs say that Cry Baby is a very sweet and affectionate old kitty. He is very vocal (which is how he got his name) when he wants attention or some extra food. He is very easy-going cat, and he does well with other cats and small dogs. Cry Baby loves his bed, but his favorite place to be is in someone arms, being held like a baby and having his belly rubbed. As with most of the animals in our care, we will never know why no one went looking for Cry Baby when he got lost. What we do know is that he would make the purrfect addition to any feline family looking for extra purrs and sandpaper kisses in their life.

PETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO