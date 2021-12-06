ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Bay pets of the week for Dec. 10

By compiled by East Bay Times
East Bay Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m Kit, the cat! I’m as sweet and joyful as that melt-in-your-mouth candy. I’m an active and friendly boy too, so I’m excited to engage in all things interactive — some cat toys would be excellent. I love affection, so if you’ve got some chin scratches and pets to spare, I’ll...

Daily Independent

Pet of the Week: Squirrel

Squirrel is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. Squirrel loves to nap, chase flies and eat, according to owner Amy Mullins Snead. Squirrel is about eight months old and weighs about 5 pounds. Squirrel has a loud purr and squeaks instead of meows. Squirrel is one of hundreds of entries into the newspaper’s Pet of the Week/Paws Applause contest conducted on Facebook in September.
PETS
connectsavannah.com

PETS OF THE WEEK: Coastal Pet Rescue

WEIGHT: Large (50 to 75lbs) If you’re looking for an active dog with a lot of personality, then Sam could be the dog for you. This guy has lots of energy, loves to play and would be a great companion for an active person.Do you like to walk? So does Sam!
SAVANNAH, GA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Yin

This sweet girl came to us through our Humane Investigation department. When Yin arrived, she was severely emaciated. Through the care and dedication of our medical team, Yin is in the process of putting on weight and looking for her forever home. To allow Yin to find her new family and not have to wait, she is available as a foster to adopt. During this time, Yin will start her new life and her adopters will be able to work with our medical team. This will include weekly weight checks. Yin would do best in a home with kids over the age of 13, and she could potentially go home with another dog pending a meet and greet at the shelter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
mainstreetnews.com

MOAS announces ‘Pets of the Week’

The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter (MOAS) has announced its “Pets of the Week.”. Apothic, a young adult female Blue Heeler mix who has been at the shelter for about a week, is this week’s “Dog of the Week.”. “Apothic is a wonderfully sweet dog that came in as a stray,”...
PETS
Mix 97.9 FM

Permian Pet of The Week

Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Pippin!. He is a Corgi/Cattle...
MIDLAND, TX
ormondbeachobserver.com

Halifax Humane Society's Pets of the Week for Dec. 2

Three dogs and one cat have been featured as this week's Halifax Humane Society Adoptable Pets of the Week. The first pup is Princess. a 5-year-old terrier and American Staffordshire mix with a blue and white coat. Her adoption fee is $70. The second is Pawla Abdul, a 4-year-old terrier...
PETS
pasadenanow.com

Pets of the Week at Pasadena Humane

Here are the Pets of the Week available for adoption at the Pasadena Humane this week:. Finn (A501054) is six months old and definitely has that puppy energy! Finn loves to run and jump, and would do great with someone who can give him lots of playtime and help him learn his doggy manners with positive reinforcement. This large pup has shown that he is very smart, and will even let you know when he needs to go potty. Finn is a fast learner, and just needs someone to teach him! In return, you’ll get lots of love and affection from this happy dog.
PASADENA, CA
smithtownny.gov

Smithtown Pet of the Week

Meet the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week, Angel!. Angel is an eight-to-nine year-old Female Blue Nosed Pit who has been a resident of our Animal Shelter for over three years. She is an extremely goofy and smart gal who loves spending time with people. She is a big fan of playing outside, chewing on her bones and stuffed animals, and of course, food! Angel requires an owner who has experience with large dog breeds, and someone who can give her some structure and discipline while understanding her needs. She has a very dominant personality, and would do best in a home without children or any other dogs and cats. After all this time in the Animal Shelter, Angel deserves nothing more than a furrever home that will love her endlessly.
SMITHTOWN, NY
WRAL

Pet of the Day: Dec. 9

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Akira is a six-month-old female puppy who will warm up to you within minutes. If you're interested in adopting Akira, call the SPCA of Wake County at (919) 772-2326.
PETS
news4sanantonio.com

Pet of the Week: Conner

SAN ANTONIO - It's time to name our Pet of the Week! Pets are such an important part of our lives, giving us unconditional love and hours of entertainment. Every week we search through the hundreds of pet photos we receive in Chime In and choose just one to give the honorary title of Pet of the Week. Nothing is won with the title except bragging rights for the week. Share your beloved pet photos with us and tell us what makes them so special and your pet could be chosen next!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
lebtown.com

Pet of the Week: Ginger

LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. This week’s pet is Ginger, owned by Kathy and Jerry Thomas. Ginger is a Rhodesian ridgeback/Lab mix, Kathy explains in an email. Born in Corpus Cristi, Texas, on Dec. 23,...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Imperial Valley Press Online

PET OF THE WEEK : Cry Baby

Cry Baby came into our care from Brawley Animal Control back in August 2017. Our Kitty-Cat Care Techs say that Cry Baby is a very sweet and affectionate old kitty. He is very vocal (which is how he got his name) when he wants attention or some extra food. He is very easy-going cat, and he does well with other cats and small dogs. Cry Baby loves his bed, but his favorite place to be is in someone arms, being held like a baby and having his belly rubbed. As with most of the animals in our care, we will never know why no one went looking for Cry Baby when he got lost. What we do know is that he would make the purrfect addition to any feline family looking for extra purrs and sandpaper kisses in their life.
PETS
eastidahonews.com

Pet of the Week: Sherlock

Sherlock is a 4-year-old Border Collie. He is great at tricks and loves to fetch. He knows how to sit, shake, and spin. He prefers being the only animal in the household but he is such a lover and gives the best kisses!. Meet Sherlock at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Santa Barbara Edhat

Dog of the Week: Cinderella

This energetic, funny, smart, lovable, little lady is waiting for her furever family to find her. She needs an active family with a large yard to run around in. If you would like to open your home to Cinderella and make her a part of your family and give her a Happy Holidays, please complete an adoption application at https://www.sparkrescue.org/available-dogs-cats.
PETS
Summit Daily News

Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Dec. 5

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Dogs. Aries, 5 years, American bulldog mix, white and black, neutered male. Charlie, 4...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
WGN TV

Adopt-A-Pet: PAWS

December 10th -18th, Extra Appointments and Extended Hours!. PAWS Chicago Lincoln Park Adoption Center, 1997 N. Clybourn Avenue, by appointment only. This week-long event hopes to find homes for more than 120 dogs, cats, puppies and kittens just in time for the holidays!. The PAWS Chicago Lincoln Park Adoption Center...
CHICAGO, IL
Odessa American

PET OF THE WEEK: Junior

Junior, a 1- to 2-years old black and white male pit mix, needs to be adopted to a new home from the Odessa Animal Control. Junior is an energetic and attentive dog. Adoptions at the Odessa Animal Control are currently half priced: $40 for dogs and $25 for cats. To adopt Junior or one of the many other pets at the Odessa Animal Control, stop by 910 W. 42nd St., or call 368-3526. If Junior has been adopted, there are many other pets that need good homes.
ODESSA, TX
arlnow.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Tony

Meet Tony, a 2-year-old Shepherd mix that’s looking for his soulmate. Your mission, should you accept, is to be Tony’s one and only human — his soulmate. His friends at Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation say he’s a special dog looking to explore. Here’s what Tony’s friends have to...
PETS
northernstar.info

Tails pet of the week: Roscuro

DeKALB — Tails Humane Society has chosen a beautiful, young cat named Roscuro to feature as the Pet of the Week. Roscuro can come off as a bit shy at first, but once he gets to know you, you’ll know how sweet he truly is. He enjoys warm blankets and typically burrows himself into them. Roscuro gets along with other cats and currently rooms with quite a few.
DEKALB, IL
South Philly Review

Pet of the Week: V is for Victor

Victor is the scruffiest, fluffiest boy around who is sure to bring your life lots of smiles. He’s been having a great time hanging out with other dogs and humans in foster care. He’s a little shy at first and really appreciates when people approach him slowly. Once he’s gotten to know you, he really enjoys lying in your lap and exploring outside with you. He would love to find a family with no young kids, as he does best with people who know how to approach him in a calm manner. He knows how to handle his business outside and prefers a life with little to no crate time. He loves to snuggle in bed or watch the TV with you. If you have to work from home, he’ll gladly sleep under your desk. He’s 3 years old and weighs 42 pounds. Apply for him at homeatlastdogrescue.com. For more adoptable pets, visit Facebook.com/mumsandmutts.
PETS

