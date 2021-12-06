East Bay pets of the week for Dec. 10

Meet the Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week, Angel!. Angel is an eight-to-nine year-old Female Blue Nosed Pit who has been a resident of our Animal Shelter for over three years. She is an extremely goofy and smart gal who loves spending time with people. She is a big fan of playing outside, chewing on her bones and stuffed animals, and of course, food! Angel requires an owner who has experience with large dog breeds, and someone who can give her some structure and discipline while understanding her needs. She has a very dominant personality, and would do best in a home without children or any other dogs and cats. After all this time in the Animal Shelter, Angel deserves nothing more than a furrever home that will love her endlessly.
Comments / 0