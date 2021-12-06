Merck's Keytruda Wins Eighth FDA Approval Of 2021, This Time For Adjuvant, Pediatric Melanoma Settings

Biotech stocks closed out the week ending Dec. 10 with modest losses as investors moved money out of defensives and into risky bets amid the broader market rebound. Multiple conference presentations took center stage during the week, moving stocks in either direction. On the regulatory front, the Food and Drug Administration authorized AstraZeneca plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) pre-exposure prophylactic COVID-19 treatment. AbbVie, Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) unit Allergan received clearance for its Vuity, the first eye drop approved in the U.S. to treat presbyopia.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 9 HOURS AGO