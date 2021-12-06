ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Is It Time To Slam The Brakes On Tesla?

By Craig Jones
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IEmmq_0dFCKCBP00

Technology stocks remained volatile over the last five trading days and ended the week with losses. Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) lost more than 3% for the week.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Carter Braxton Worth said Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) “gapped up” after it announced its massive deal with Hertz (NASDAQ:HTZWW).

The stock is down 90% from its peak. “The question is do we fill that gap from the euphoric kneejerk reaction on October 25th on the Hertz news,” Worth said. “My hunch is yes,” he commented.

“If you fill that gap, buy some Tesla at $910. If you own Tesla now, sell it,” Worth commented.

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

Cathie Wood's Ark Sells Another $29M In Tesla On Friday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Friday sold more shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), continuing to book profit in a stock that remains its largest bet. Ark Invest sold a total of 28,345 shares — estimated to be worth $28.83 million based on Friday’s closing — in the electric vehicle maker.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Nasdaq Inc Lrb#Ndaq#Cnbc#Tesla Inc Lrb#Tsla#Hertz#Htzww
Motley Fool

Prediction: 2 Unstoppable Stocks Set to Outperform the Rest in 2022

Workiva has potential if the pandemic flares up again because it facilitates work-from-home trends. GoPro has initiated a turnaround for the ages, and its new subscription business is soaring. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
torquenews.com

Tesla Owner Puts Jet Engines on the Back and Times It

We've found an owner of a Tesla Model S who recently put 3 jet engines on the back of it and tested it using the jet engines and not using the jet engines. Let's see how impactful putting jet engines on your Tesla is. A Tesla Model S With a...
CARS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Microsoft (MSFT)?

The next Microsoft (MSFT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-16. When is Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) reporting earnings?. Microsoft’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on January 25, 2022. Q. Is Microsoft (MSFT) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split for Microsoft. Q. What sector and industry does...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) advanced 2.83% to $342.54 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.95% to 4,712.02 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.60% to 35,970.99. Microsoft Corp. closed $7.13 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Most big cryptocurrencies fall as Uniswap declines

Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Friday, with Uniswap (UNIUSD) seeing the biggest change, declining 5.07% to $15.63. Seven additional currencies posted reductions Friday. Ripple (XRPUSD) shed 3.63% to 83 cents, and Ethereum (ETHUSD) fell 2.94% to $4,045.13.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 1.32% to $1,017.03 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.73% to 15,630.60 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.60% to 35,970.99. Tesla Inc. closed $226.46 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock rises Friday, still underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) inched 0.25% higher to $2,960.03 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.95% to 4,712.02 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.60% to 35,970.99. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $59.30 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company achieved on November 19th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
20K+
Followers
91K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy