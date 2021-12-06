10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) stock moved upwards by 14.55% to $4.88 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $278.1 million.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock rose 7.03% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares increased by 5.61% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.
- LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) shares increased by 4.57% to $8.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion.
Losers
- OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) stock decreased by 10.32% to $2.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $779.9 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares declined by 10.23% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.2 million.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock decreased by 10.07% to $37.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
- Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock decreased by 9.72% to $2.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $810.0 million.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares decreased by 9.4% to $25.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares decreased by 7.8% to $581.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion.
