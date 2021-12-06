ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Science Applications Intl Q3 Earnings

Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Science Applications Intl beat estimated earnings by 23.33%, reporting an EPS of $1.85 versus an estimate of $1.5, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $80,000,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.5, which was followed by a 2.05% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Science Applications Intl's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021

EPS Estimate 1.47 1.51 1.45 1.53

EPS Actual 1.97 1.94 1.67 1.62

Revenue Estimate 1.79B 1.81B 1.78B 1.83B

Revenue Actual 1.84B 1.88B 1.72B 1.82B

