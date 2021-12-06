Best of the Holiday Season with Yankee Magazine

Discovering new ideas for Christmas gifts is always fun. Today, Gadget Guru Steve Greenberg is back to share some great gadgets for the holidays. Pawz, The Calming Pup by hand2mind — is a calming companion teaching kids ages 3 and up how to manage their emotions through social-emotional learning (SEL). Kids practice mindfulness and breath awareness with this pup’s auto adjusting light that guides children through engaging breath activities; inhaling when the light gets brighter and exhaling as the light fades. Along the way, kids are exposed to the nuances of social-emotional learning as Pawz encourages them to be fully present and bring awareness to their thoughts and feelings. Priced around $20 on Amazon. Pawz The Calming Pup also doubles as a night light, glowing in five colors and has different timer options for a calming bedtime routine. Available now on Amazon.com.

