Northwest Arkansas Democratic legislators endorse Lisa Parks for state Senate District 7

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — All five incumbent Democratic legislators from Northwest Arkansas have endorsed Tontitown attorney Lisa Parks in her run for the special election of Arkansas State Senate District 7, a press release noted on Monday, Dec. 6.

Parks faces another Democratic challenger in former Springdale City Council candidate Derek Van Voast for the vacant seat left by former Senator Lance Eads.

Those endorsing Parks include, Democratic State Representatives Megan Godfrey of Springdale and Denise Garner, David Whitaker, and Nicole Clowney of Fayetteville, and State Senator Greg Leding of Fayetteville.

Some of the endorsements credit Parks’ advocacy for families and children in Arkansas, others cite their experience of working with the attorney, as they think her character is right for the district.

Rep. Godfrey, the first Democrat elected to the state legislature from Springdale in over two decades, said “Lisa is an advocate the families of our district can trust to always fight for them, and to take our fight for families, fairness, and the future to the Arkansas Senate.”

Rep. Clowney of downtown Fayetteville, believes Parks will be a great Senator because she’s already what the state needs in a legislator: “a true public servant who protects our children and fights to make their futures brighter.”

Rep. Garner, Rep. Whitaker and Sen. Leding all recounted their experience of knowing and working with Parks in their words of support for her bid in District 7.

Rep. Garner, whose district includes a portion of District 7, said she has known the candidate for over a decade and “her character and heart are a perfect fit for the district.” Rep. Whitaker went to school with Parks at the University of Arkansas School of Law and has since remained a “dear friend.”

Whitaker said the residents of District 7 can count on Parks to “be their fighter in the Capitol and to stand up for affordable childcare, elder care, and quality education.”

Sen. Leding said he has known the attorney “as long as he has been involved in politics.” He, himself, is a first-term Senator and the only Democrat in the chamber from NWA, according to the release.

He said he is proud to offer his support in the special election and knows Parks will “work harder than anyone else to represent the people of District 7.

Parks faces Republican challengers as well, including Steve Unger, a former Navy captain, Colby Fulfer, the current chief of staff to the mayor of Springdale, and most notably, Jim Bob Duggar, former star of “19 Kids and Counting” and father of Josh Duggar.





From left: Steve Unger, Colby Fulfer, Jim Bob Duggar

The Democratic and Republican primaries for the special election are on Dec. 14

and the general special election is Feb. 8.

