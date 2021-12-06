ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gratitude may improve your health

By University of Michigan
MedicalXpress
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBe thankful for what you have—it might improve your physical and mental health, according to a new global study that uses cell phone data. People who were more grateful had lower blood pressure and heart rate, as well as greater feelings of appreciation toward others. The study found that optimism was...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

