Cancer

Chemotherapy fails for some blood cancer patients because of crucial gene mutations

By Nanyang Technological University
MedicalXpress
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMutations in a crucial gene are the key reason that chemotherapy fails in some patients with blood cancer, a study by Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) and Singapore General Hospital (SGH) has found. Lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, is the fifth most common cancer among males and...

medicalxpress.com

llnl.gov

Radiation to cancer patients in a ‘FLASH’

Researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) have shown for the first time the potential for linear induction accelerators (LIAs) to deliver effective, targeted doses of “FLASH” radiation to cancer patients. The new technique selectively kills cancer cells with minimal damage to healthy cells. The approach is outlined in a Scientific Reports paper.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Scientists identify genes critical to protecting ovarian cancer from the immune system

Immunotherapies have shown striking clinical benefit in the treatment of many cancers, especially when used in combination with chemotherapy. However, some cancers respond poorly to immunotherapy, and ovarian cancer is among the most resistant. Now a new study by scientists at The Wistar Institute, a biomedical research leader in cancer, immunology, infectious disease, and vaccine development, identifies two genes that play a critical role in protecting ovarian cancer from the immune system.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Cancer patients overlooked in COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Almost two-thirds of U.S. states failed to prioritize cancer patients for COVID-19 vaccinations, despite recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to a study being presented today at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Cancer patients are particularly vulnerable to the...
CANCER
Wired

Some Cancer Studies Fail to Replicate. That Might Be OK

Del Pozo’s paper was one of nearly 200 that a research team hoped to replicate—to re-create and see if they reached the same conclusion. In 2013, Brian Nosek and Tim Errington of the Center for Open Science announced their intentions to try this in the field of preclinical cancer biology. “When you get the email that they are going to reproduce your results in a very high-impact journal, there are two sides to that,” del Pozo says. After all, what if you got it wrong? But he felt some responsibility. So del Pozo agreed to play along.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing boosts effectiveness of ultrasound cancer therapy

Sonodynamic therapy uses ultrasound in combination with drugs to release harmful reactive oxygen species (ROS) at the site of a tumor. However, the treatment isn't very effective because cancer cells can activate antioxidant defense systems to counteract it. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Central Science have breached these defenses with CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing, allowing sonodynamic therapy to effectively shrink tumors in a mouse model of liver cancer.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Protein variant identified that renders chemotherapy ineffective in gastric cancer

A new protein variant underlies the ability of gastric cancers to resist an otherwise effective family of chemotherapy drugs, according to a study by a multidisciplinary team at Weill Cornell Medicine. The results suggest a treatment strategy that could improve the prognoses of many patients with cancer. The study, published...
CANCER
Nature.com

Amphiregulin can predict treatment resistance to palliative first-line cetuximab plus FOLFIRI chemotherapy in patients with RAS wild-type metastatic colorectal cancer

Amphiregulin (AREG) is an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) ligand. The aim of this study was to investigate the effects of baseline plasma AREG levels in KRAS, NRAS, and BRAF wild-type metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) on treatment outcome with palliative first-line cetuximab"‰+"‰FOLFIRI chemotherapy. Chemotherapy outcomes were analyzed based on baseline plasma AREG levels. The clinical findings were further validated using an in vitro model of CRC. Among 35 patients, the progression-free survival (PFS) was significantly inferior in patients with high AREG than in those with low AREG levels: 10.9 vs. 24.2Â months, respectively (p"‰="‰0.008). However, after failure of first-line chemotherapy, AREG levels were associated with neither PFS (4.8 vs. 11.6Â months; p"‰="‰0.215) nor overall survival (8.4 vs. 13.3Â months; p"‰="‰0.975). In SNU-C4 and Caco-2 cells which were relatively sensitive to cetuximab among the seven CRC cell lines tested, AREG significantly decreased the anti-proliferative effect of cetuximab (p"‰<"‰0.05) via AKT and ERK activation. However, after acquiring cetuximab resistance with gradual exposure for more than 6Â months, AREG neither increased colony formation nor activated AKT and ERK after cetuximab treatment. Our results suggest that plasma AREG is a potential biomarker to predict clinical outcomes after cetuximab-based chemotherapy.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Racial Disparities in Patients with Bladder Cancer

Shaakir Hasan, DO, discusses for potential reasons for continuing racial disparities in bladder cancer despite years of evidence of the issue. Shaakir Hasan, DO, an oncologist at New York Proton Center, discusses for potential reasons for continuing racial disparities in bladder cancer despite years of evidence of the issue. According...
CANCER
Gazette

Vaping linked to same cancer-causing mutations as cigarettes: Study

Using an electronic vaping device causes the same changes in gene regulation as cigarettes do, according to a study, potentially raising an individual's risk of developing severe illnesses, including cancer. "Our study, for the first time, investigates the biological effects of vaping in adult e-cigarette users, while simultaneously accounting for...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Adding Eryaspase to Chemotherapy Shows Promise in Patients with ALL at Risk for Hypersensitivity Reactions

The infusion of E-Coli- and Erwinia-derived asparaginase therapies combined with chemotherapy appeared to be well tolerated with biological efficacy in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia under the age of 55, providing an additional option for patients for whom further asparagine treatment is contraindicated due to toxicity. Treatment with eryaspase appeared...
CANCER
Nature.com

Serial CT changes in different components of lung cancer associated with cystic airspace in patients treated with neoadjuvant chemotherapy

The aim of this study was to observe changes in different components (solid, cystic airspace, or entire tumor) in lung cancer associated with cystic airspace following treatment with neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NC), using computerized tomography (CT). We analyzed serial (baseline, first-time follow-up, and last-time follow-up) clinical data and CT imaging in six patients treated with NC. The diameters, areas, and volumes of different tumor components (solid, cystic airspace, and entire tumor) were measured. Delta (Î”) was used to represent changes in these parameters between two examinations: Î”1(%) represents the change from baseline to first follow-up after NC, and Î”2(%) represents the change from baseline to last follow-up after NC. We used the intra-group correlation coefficient (ICC) to test for consistency between parameters as measured by two radiologists. The diameter of solid components in all lesions showed a trend of continuous reduction compared with baseline (Î”1 ranged from"‰âˆ’"‰8.3 to"‰âˆ’"‰46.0%, Î”2 from"‰âˆ’"‰30.8 to"‰âˆ’"‰69.2%). For cystic airspace and entire tumors, different lesions showed different trends over the course of treatment. For diameter, area, and volume, Î”1 of changes in the solid component ranged from"‰âˆ’"‰8.3 to"‰âˆ’"‰46.9%,"‰âˆ’"‰19.4 to"‰âˆ’"‰70.8%, and"‰âˆ’"‰19.1 to"‰âˆ’"‰94.7%, respectively; Î”2 ranged from"‰âˆ’"‰30.8 to"‰âˆ’"‰69.2%,"‰âˆ’"‰50.8 to"‰âˆ’"‰92.1%, and"‰âˆ’"‰32.7 to"‰âˆ’"‰99.8% in diameter, area, and volume, respectively. Results were inconsistent between different components of lung cancer associated with cystic airspace that was treated with NC, but the diameter, area, and volume of solid components were continuously reduced during treatment. Furthermore, area and volume measurements showed more-significant variation than diameter measurements.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Unmasking poor prognosis bowel cancer

Researchers at SAHMRI and the University of Adelaide have pinpointed a tumor support signal that works to suppress the immune system. Blocking this signal may prove pivotal in stopping bowel cancer. Like most cancers, bowel cancers are surrounded by many normal cells that are corrupted to support cancer growth. The...
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a new treatment for blood cancer

In a new study from Karolinska Institutet, researchers have developed a new kind of immunotherapy for leukemia. They found that the therapy kills cancer cells from patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Acute lymphoblastic leukemia is the most common form of childhood leukemia. The disease is characterized by the unregulated growth...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

A new strategy to transform liver cancer immunotherapy

In recent years, tumor immunotherapy has emerged as a highly promising and much-touted oncological approach. It is based on using humanized antibodies called immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) to block the cellular pathways that inhibit the activity of T lymphocytes, a type of immune system cells that help protect the body from infection and may help fight cancer.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Mental health distress impacting cancer patients, says new survey of oncologists

More than 80% of oncologists frequently see mental health distress in their patients with cancer, and more than 90% say it has a significant impact on their health outcomes. These findings were released today in the latest edition of Oncology Insights, a report published by Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions based on surveys with more than 240 U.S. oncologists.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Potentially serious side effect seen in patient after immunotherapy

Mount Sinai scientists have become the first to report a potentially serious side effect related to a new form of immunotherapy known as CAR-T cell therapy, which was recently approved for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Their findings were published as a case study in Nature Medicine in December. Multiple...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

An Overview of Cancer Spreading During Chemotherapy

If you or a loved one have been diagnosed with cancer and are going through, or will be starting, treatment, you may wonder if cancer can continue to spread during chemotherapy. Although chemotherapy has long been one of the most effective cancer treatments, sometimes tumors can grow, and cancer can...
CANCER

