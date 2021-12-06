ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oops! You did it again. New test predicts if impulsivity is pathological

By University of California - Berkeley
MedicalXpress
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you can't stop saying or doing things that you later regret, here's a diagnostic test for you: UC Berkeley researchers have pioneered a way to better determine when acting on one's worst impulses verges on pathological. Turns out, acting more recklessly when your emotions run high can be...

