Biocompatible glue for corneal repair

By University of California - Riverside
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA biocompatible, antimicrobial adhesive for corneal repair and grafting could replace sutures and conventional adhesives with bad side effects. Iman Noshadi, an assistant professor of bioengineering in UC Riverside's Marlan and Rosemary Bourns College of Engineering, has received $250,000 from the National Science Foundation to develop an adhesive that rapidly integrates...

cancerhealth.com

Demystifying the Process of DNA Repair

Like a leaky gas pipe in an apartment building, failure to repair DNA damage can have disastrous consequences, including the introduction of cancer-causing mutations. This is why our cells have complex mechanisms for recognizing and repairing broken DNA strands before too much damage has been done. In a big-picture sense, we know how DNA repair works: proteins responsible for sensing damage activate a cascade of other proteins, depending on the nature and location of the problem. But a granular understanding of this process, including which genes are involved, continues to elude scientists.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Eye model may improve corneal transplantation

About 600 corneal transplantations are performed in Denmark every year. Most of them are performed as treatment of the eye disease "Fuchs endothelial dystrophy," which causes cellular layers on the back of the cornea to become unclear, resulting in severely impaired vision. In Denmark, the disorder is treated surgically with a corneal transplantation in which the diseased cellular layer on the back of the cornea is removed and replaced by donor tissue. The current method for securing the attachment of donor tissue on the back of the cornea is facilitated by injecting a small air bubble that pushes the donor tissue towards the patient's cornea. However, a completely different solution may be better.
HEALTH
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
#Biocompatibility#Blindness#Transplants#Uc Riverside
Nature.com

A visual guide to repairing the retina

People who develop the dry form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) currently have no effective options for preserving their vision. But several promising therapeutic avenues are being explored that might just change that. Michael Eisenstein. Michael Eisenstein a science writer in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You have full access to this article...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Hemodialysis biocompatibility mathematical models to predict the inflammatory biomarkers released in dialysis patients based on hemodialysis membrane characteristics and clinical practices

Chronic kidney disease affects millions of people around the globe and many patients rely on hemodialysis (HD) to survive. HD is associated with undesired life-threatening side effects that are linked to membrane biocompatibility and clinical operating conditions. The present study develops a mathematical model to predict the inflammatory biomarkers released in HD patients based on membrane morphology, chemistry, and interaction affinity. Based on the morphological characteristics of two clinical-grade HD membrane modules (CTA and PAES-PVP) commonly used in Canadian hospitals, a molecular docking study, and the release of inflammatory cytokines during HD and in vitro incubation experiments, we develop five sets of equations that describe the concentration of eight biomarkers (serpin/antithrombin-III, properdin, C5a, 1L-1Î±, 1L-1Î², C5b-9, IL6, vWF). The equations developed are functions of membrane properties (pore size, roughness, chemical composition, affinity to fibrinogen, and surface charge) and HD operating conditions (blood flow rate, Qb, and treatment time, t). We expand our model based on available clinical data and increase its range of applicability in terms of flow rate and treatment time. We also modify the original equations to expand their range of applicability in terms of membrane materials, allowing the prediction and validation of the inflammatory response of several clinical and synthesized membrane materials. Our affinity-based model solely relies on theoretical values of molecular docking, which can significantly reduce the experimental load related to the development of more biocompatible materials. Our model predictions agree with experimental clinical data and can guide the development of novel materials and support evidence-based membrane synthesis of HD membranes, reducing the need for trial-and-error approaches.
HEALTH
WVNews

WVU Eye Institute offering corneal neurotization

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Surgeons at WVU Medicine are helping to restore something that is essential for healing — pain. In most circumstances, physicians aim to alleviate pain, but for patients who have nerve damage leading to the eye, pain is essential to the preservation of their vision. The WVU Eye...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MedicalXpress

How AI could help screen for autism in children

For children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), receiving an early diagnosis can make a huge difference in improving behavior, skills and language development. But despite being one of the most common developmental disabilities, impacting 1 in 54 children in the U.S., it's not that easy to diagnose. There is no...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Ventilation is critical to battling COVID

As dentists and other healthcare providers continue to navigate the COVID pandemic and the emerging variants, an easy-to-use tool is now available to help them conveniently and accurately assess the ventilation rates of their treatment and waiting rooms. Eastman Institute for Oral Health research published in the Journal of Dentistry...
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

How can I protect myself from the new omicron variant?

How can I protect myself from the new omicron variant?. The same way you guard against COVID-19 caused by any other variant: Get vaccinated if you haven't yet, get a booster if you're eligible and step up other precautions you may have relaxed, like wearing a mask and avoiding crowds.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New technology is one step closer to targeted gene therapy

Gene therapy is a powerful developing technology that has the potential to address myriad diseases. For example, Huntington's disease, a neurodegenerative disorder, is caused by a mutation in a single gene, and if researchers could go into specific cells and correct that defect, theoretically those cells could regain normal function.
SCIENCE
Best Life

If Your Breath Smells Like This, Get Checked for Diabetes Now

You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who relishes the idea of having bad breath. However, it's not just embarrassment your halitosis may cause—experts say there are some cases in which bad breath can be downright deadly. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), if your breath smells a certain way, it could mean you have a serious complication of diabetes—and one that requires immediate medical attention. To make matters worse, the health authority says this symptom, which can easily be mistaken for an oral health problem alone, is sometimes "the first sign of diabetes in people who haven't yet been diagnosed," a fact that often translates to delays in diagnosis and care. Read on to find out when the CDC says it's time to call 911 and which other symptoms may tip you off to the problem.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

South Africa to roll out Covid booster shots next month

South Africa will next month start giving Pfizer booster shots against coronavirus, a health official said Friday, a day after the country reported a near-record high in daily cases of the disease. "The first people who will qualify for the booster dose in South Africa will be people over the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Dutch give green light for Pfizer shots for children over 5

The Dutch government cleared the way Friday for children aged 5-11 to get vaccinated against COVID-19, extending its inoculation program to an age group that had the highest rate of infections in a recent surge. The program is set to begin in mid-January, the health ministry said. The children will...
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Hong Kong to require quarantine camp stay for travellers from US

Hong Kong will require inbound travellers from the United States to spend seven days at a government quarantine camp, after a passenger coming from the US tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The new rules, which comes into effect Monday, means travellers from the US will be subject...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Clackamas Review

Letter: Congress, don't limit ability to invest in research

Jordan Miller of Oregon City: Lawmakers should be focused on solutions that truly put money back into patients' pocketsCurrently, Congress is working to find a way to lower the costs of prescription medications. And while I am happy that they are addressing this important issue, their current approach worries me. Under their proposed Medicare negotiation, politicians would be able to set the prices of prescription medications. While this measure could save some patients money at the pharmacy counter, the bill could have negative impacts on Americans across the country. By fixing the prices of prescription medications, Congress will effectively limit...
OREGON CITY, OR
MedicalXpress

Getting childhood obesity initiatives across the finish line

Medical University of South Carolina researchers describe the development of a school-based wellness initiative for combating childhood obesity by the MUSC Boeing Center for Children's Wellness (BCCW) in the November issue of the Journal of School Health. Launched in 2007, the program is now available in 200 schools in 20 school districts across South Carolina, thanks to its flexible implementation model. Schools select from a menu of intervention options to tailor a wellness approach that is right for them.
