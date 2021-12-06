FYC Screenings: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’

In the latest Netflix exclusive and possible award-winning hopeful, Lin-Manuel Miranda steps behind the camera to tell the story of Jonathan Larson, the creator who revolutionized Broadway theaters thanks to musicals such as Rent. However, before that big production, the film follows the young thespian creating Suburbia, a musical he feels will change the world of Broadway for good. One of the issues is that Larson feels there’s a ticking time bomb to his career that has yet to be started, even though the world around him is crumbling without Larson noticing. A big disclaimer, I hate musicals. Prior to watching Tick, Tick,..Boom!, the last musical I saw was High School Musical, for five minutes, and I just couldn’t get into it. Les Miserable, La La Land, In The Heights, The Rocky Horror Show, Chicago, completely ignored them all. I’ve never even been in a building that had Broadway shows! So, what actually drew me into Tick, Tick…Boom!? I was curious. One of the songs from the movie had some nice dark flavor in it and I laughed every time it came on. While I don’t necessarily have any interest in revisiting every popular musical ever made, I can happily tell you that Tick, Tick…Boom! is a great movie that once again shows off the talents of Andrew Garfield.

