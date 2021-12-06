ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FYC Screenings: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’

By Sponsored by Netflix
Screendaily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of our 2021-22 FYC Awards Screening programme, focused on the awards race, Screen is hosting an online screening of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick… Boom! on December 10....

www.screendaily.com

miamistudent.net

Andrew Garfield delivers an explosive performance in “tick, tick…BOOM!”

Lin-Manuel Miranda has had an impressive year. His stage musical “In the Heights” was adapted into a film that was released in theaters and on HBO Max in June to critical acclaim. In September, he won an Outstanding Variety Special Emmy for “Hamilton,” which is currently streaming on Disney+. Miranda also wrote the music and lyrics for two animated films of 2021: “Vivo,” which launched on Netflix in August, and “Encanto,” which premiered in theaters on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
HAMILTON, OH
Hollywood.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a Broadway and Hollywood Powerhouse

This has been a huge year for playwright, composer, actor, and now director Lin-Manuel Miranda. He wrote and starred in Netflix’s Vivo, released a film adaptation of his hit Broadway musical In the Heights, and will soon wow audiences with the releases of Tick, Tick… Boom! and Disney’s Encanto. Let’s...
arcamax.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda: Disney's Hamilton release 'amplified' Broadway ticket sales

Lin-Manuel Miranda says that the Disney+ release of 'Hamilton' has "amplified" Broadway ticket sales. The 41-year-old composer has shared his delight that the streaming service's version of the musical - which featured the original cast members, including Lin-Manuel, Leslie Odom Jr, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Daveed Diggs - has "amplified" the desire to see the hip-hop operetta about the life and death of Alexander Hamilton, the first treasury secretary of the United States.
Collider

‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’: Here Are All the Broadway Cameos You Might Have Missed

The impact of the story and work of Jonathan Larson on the Broadway community is colossal. Since the opening of Rent in 1996, countless actors, writers, and musicians found their way to musical theater due to either seeing the show in New York, on tour, or just listening to the original Broadway cast recording, and those already firmly entrenched in the theater saw the art form they loved evolve before their eyes. Larson's pop-rock-infused scores changed the soundscape of the musical, to the point where hearing something other than pop-rock on a stage feels like a breath of fresh air. Also, the racial, gender, and sexuality diversity the show presented gave life to so many people on stage that had previously not been given the opportunity to thrive in the traditional musical theater milieu.
CinemaBlend

Andrew Garfield: What To Watch If You Like The Tick, Tick...Boom Actor

Tick, Tick...Boom! has become a hit on Netflix, directed by the talented Lin-Manuel Miranda and starring Andrew Garfield, alongside a myriad of famous faces. Garfield, who has been around in the business for some time, has plenty of other amazing performances that you can watch right now, from his time in the superhero world to more dramatic pieces.
NPR

The theatre kid energy is strong with 'tick, tick...Boom!'

The Netflix movie tick, tick...BOOM! is the story of composer Jonathan Larson and the musical he wrote a few years before he wrote Rent. The film marks the directorial debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda, and stars Andrew Garfield as Jonathan. It's set in 1990 and takes place over a few days leading up to Jonathan's 30th birthday.
TVOvermind

Is Tick, Tick…Boom! Good?

In the latest Netflix exclusive and possible award-winning hopeful, Lin-Manuel Miranda steps behind the camera to tell the story of Jonathan Larson, the creator who revolutionized Broadway theaters thanks to musicals such as Rent. However, before that big production, the film follows the young thespian creating Suburbia, a musical he feels will change the world of Broadway for good. One of the issues is that Larson feels there’s a ticking time bomb to his career that has yet to be started, even though the world around him is crumbling without Larson noticing. A big disclaimer, I hate musicals. Prior to watching Tick, Tick,..Boom!, the last musical I saw was High School Musical, for five minutes, and I just couldn’t get into it. Les Miserable, La La Land, In The Heights, The Rocky Horror Show, Chicago, completely ignored them all. I’ve never even been in a building that had Broadway shows! So, what actually drew me into Tick, Tick…Boom!? I was curious. One of the songs from the movie had some nice dark flavor in it and I laughed every time it came on. While I don’t necessarily have any interest in revisiting every popular musical ever made, I can happily tell you that Tick, Tick…Boom! is a great movie that once again shows off the talents of Andrew Garfield.
Washington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

‘Tick, Tick...Boom!’ hits the right notes

The underdog reaching for the stars through adversity and overwhelming obstacles is no stranger to Hollywood, but it’s much more intriguing when it’s based on a true story. “Tick, Tick...Boom!,” the musical drama streaming exclusively on Netflix, tells the story of Jonathan Larson, the young playwright who died the night before his brilliant musical “Rent” played on Broadway in 1996.
Vulture

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barbra Streisand, and More Pay Tribute to Stephen Sondheim

The theater world mourned the loss of a giant after legendary lyricist and composer Stephen Sondheim died at age 91 on Friday, November 26. Sondheim was known for his transformative and enduring impact on the American musical, working on beloved productions like Into the Woods, West Side Story, and Sweeney Todd, among many others. His sudden death reportedly came a day after he celebrated Thanksgiving with friends in Roxbury, Connecticut. The scope of Sondheim’s vast influence was evident as friends, fans, and famous collaborators alike took to social media to react to the news of his passing. From Broadway stars to fellow composers, people shared messages honoring Sondheim’s legacy and reflecting on their memories of him. Read their tributes below.
CinemaBlend

The Classic Little Mermaid Songs Lin-Manuel Miranda Thought Were Too Sacred To Touch For Halle Bailey’s Movie

If there’s anything that could make the live-action adaptation of Disney’s classic The Little Mermaid more exciting, it would have to be the addition of original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The musical man behind Hamilton and Encanto teamed up with The Little Mermaid’s original composer Alan Menken for a surprising amount of new music in the upcoming version, which will star grown-ish actor Halle Bailey as Ariel. But when coming up with the new songs, Miranda found himself unwilling to alter one aspect of the Disney classic.
