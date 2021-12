We’re on the home stretch of the NFL season now that Thanksgiving has passed. That means one thing: playoff picture graphic time. It’s always glorious to see your team in the “In the Hunt” graphic on TV because you feel like you still have a chance to sneak into the postseason. It gives you a reason to keep believing and have hope. This year in particular, with the extended season and the most parity we’ve seen in years, it feels like almost anyone can get in, particularly that last spot in the NFC Wild Card.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO