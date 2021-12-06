ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear, AZ

Canadian homebuilder buys 122 acres to build master-planned community in Goodyear

By Angela Gonzales
Phoenix Business Journal
Phoenix Business Journal
 6 days ago
The largest private homebuilder in North America has purchased 122...

www.bizjournals.com

Phoenix Business Journal

‘Every penny counts’: Phoenix restaurants struggle to find food and workers while keeping prices low

Miracle Mile Deli has been proudly serving pastrami sandwiches for 72 years, but the pandemic has Josh Garcia’s restaurant in “survival mode.”. “What we’re seeing is the normal products that we’ve been able to get ahold of easily, like chicken tenders, we can’t get ahold of,” Garcia said. “The manufacturers are experiencing staffing issues like we are, but now that the world is open, they can’t keep up with the demand, so they’re trying to recover and we’re on the receiving end of it.”
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix Business Journal

The week in Valley bankruptcies: CAREtoU Inc. files for Chapter 7

Phoenix area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing with total debt above $1 million during the week that ended December 3, 2021. Year to date through December 3, the court recorded 48 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 35% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix Business Journal

Real estate Leads - December 3, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
