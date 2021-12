CLEVELAND, Ohio – To paraphrase Andy Williams: “It’s the most! Wonderful time! OF THE YEAR!!!”. Northeast Ohio brewers have always been creative. That creativity comes out in both flavors and names of their seasonal ales – holiday beers, winter warmers, Christmas ales. They range in spiciness, ingredients used and alcohol content. (Two this year registered at 12%.) A couple of breweries sold out of their holiday ale already, and another is offering a holiday seltzer. Many also offer growlers and crowlers in house, of course.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO