Mystic Seaport Museum’s long-running Lantern Light Tours have given way to the venue’s Lantern Light Village. In this new set-up, visitors can walk around the Seaport’s recreated 19th-century seafaring village and take in various sights and sounds as they go. They can watch a light display blink and flash and twinkle, and it’s synchronized to music. They can take horse-and-carriage rides or gather around fire pits. They can hear live music or listen to stories, and do holiday crafts and games.

MUSEUMS ・ 4 DAYS AGO