ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay Harbor, ME

Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library

By Shirley Sirois
boothbayregister.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe news was full of statistics covering Thanksgiving traveling. The number of road travelers was staggering. I decided not to be one of them. Having a small group of friends for dinner and later curling up with a good book suited me just fine. The topic of traveling brought...

www.boothbayregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
boothbayregister.com

Community Christmas dinner in Boothbay

All are welcome to attend a free community Christmas supper on Saturday, Dec. 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 25 Industrial Park Drive, Boothbay. Snow date is Dec. 26. A homemade feast of turkey, gravy, ham, pork roast, mashed potatoes, squash, turnips, stuffing, cranberry...
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Help celebrate 90th birthday for former Boothbay Harbor resident

Kay (Emiko) Pinkham is celebrating 90 years of life Thursday, Dec. 16. Kay and her husband Clayton ran Green Shutters Inn on Bay Street and prepared the sunset cruise dinner aboard Captain Winslow's tour boat, Argo, for close to 25 years from roughly the early 1970s to mid-1990s. If you...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Lights updates announced

Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive by boat to the public landing at the Whale Park at 3 p.m., they will then walk over to the Pot Buoy Tree where there will be a socially distanced photo opportunity. The line will go across the Pier towards Fisherman’s Wharf. There will also be the Christmas lobster, the Christmas tree, elves and some ponies.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Thomas A.M. Dekker

Thomas A.M. Dekker, 79, peacefully passed away on Nov. 27, 2021. Tom was a long- time resident of Boothbay Harbor and made a lasting impact on the Boothbay region community as a school bus driver for 30 years. Countless people have remarked that Tom was their bus driver recalling him dressed as Santa at Christmas, cheering them on at sporting events and always greeting them with a warm smile.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boothbay Harbor, ME
City
Boothbay, ME
boothbayregister.com

Down East Yacht Club

First, I apologize to the DEYC membership for the absence of DEYC news. On Saturday, Nov. 13, DEYC members gathered for a fun evening of sharing conversation and culinary favorites at the beautiful home of new DEYC members, Jen Ross and Steve Marin, located at 18 Chimes Lane, West Boothbay Harbor. Their stunning home, designed by Jen and constructed by Steve is expertly located on their incredibly attractive lot. The group was delighted by a gorgeous sunset on the east side of the “Townsend Gut” just south of the Southport bridge.
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

Community Carol Sing Dec. 10 on Boothbay Common

Boothbay Region Y-Arts will lead a Community Carol Sing on the Boothbay Common on Friday, Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m. Join our young singers in a fun and festive time under the beautiful Winter Festival Lights. The event will last about 30 minutes and all are invited (free of charge) to come and sing along!
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Santa and company brightened Boothbay Harbor Dec. 4

The afternoon of the arrival of the North Pole’s world famous residents in Boothbay Harbor was sunny and bright. Children waited on the town dock with their families eager to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus. Santa, Mrs. Claus and their merry band of elves, the Christmas Tree, Christmas Lobster...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Caroling on the Common

The weather outside wasn’t frightful but the scene was so delightful as members of Boothbay Region YMCA Y Arts led parents, grandparents, friends and visitors in singing Christmas carols from the gazebo on the Boothbay Common Friday, Dec. 10. It was a bit chilly – coats, hats, mittens, gloves,...
BOOTHBAY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bhml
Athol Daily News

Holiday Movie Matinee at the Beals Memorial Library

WINCHENDON — On Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 1:30 p.m., the Beals Memorial Library will be celebrating the holidays with a special showing of “It’s a Wonderful Life.” So, if you’d like a chance to catch this Hollywood classic on the big screen, then grab some popcorn and head to the Winchendon library.
WINCHENDON, MA
informnny.com

Flower Memorial Library hosting holiday events and more

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Roswell P. Flower Library will be hosting events throughout the month of December that the public will be able to enjoy. The variety of events will be both virtual and in-person geared towards adults 18-years-old and older. Those interested have the opportunity to learn more about the publishing process, make seasonal decorations, talk with others about a holiday-themed romance novel, and more.
WATERTOWN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Macmurray
boothbayregister.com

Southport Column: Music, lights and cluster housing

What a fabulous performance of “Seussical Jr.” the Y-Arts youngsters presented at the Lincoln Theater this past weekend. I hesitate to try to name specifically the Southport performers because I might miss someone, and because the entire cast sang and danced and played their part to perfection. With three shows in one weekend, especially the little ones must have been tired by Sunday afternoon, but you would not suspect that by the energy and enthusiasm and the ability to stay in character all on stage maintained. Well done to the cast, the crew, the set builder, and the director.
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Lights 2021 Lighted Boat Parade

Ten boats decked out in Christmas lights and holiday gear and cheer lit up Boothbay Harbor for Boothbay Lights festivities Dec. 4. The fleet included Mark Brewer’s F/V Abby Rose, Doug Goldhirsch’s Avelinda, Corey and Brandy Pottle’s Brandy’s Girl, Bigelow Laboratory’s Clarice captained by Tim Pinkham, Ryan and Heather Casey’s Harper Lee, Bill Kemp’s Jacob Pike, Lawrence Durphy’s Lil’ Sistah, Ben Maddocks’ Mornin’ Rips, Devyn Campbell’s Susan & Jessica, and a float pushed by a skiff operated by Robbie and Kristen Campbell.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Harbor Fire Department wins top prize in Lighted Fire Truck parade

Boothbay Harbor Fire Department won the second annual Dalmation Cup, by being judged the winner of the Lighted Fire Truck parade held Saturday afternoon, Nov. 27. Runner-up was last year’s winner, Nobleboro Fire Department, winner of the People’s Choice Award. Ten fire trucks and Boothbay Region Ambulance Service vehicles were...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Renna Media

New Providence Memorial Library Announces December Programs

ALL YEAR LONG – CELEBRATE THE NP LIBRARY’S 100th ANNIVERSARY!. The New Providence Memorial Library is celebrating its 100th anniversary from our founding in 1921. Join us all year long as we celebrate! Visit our website and social media pages for the latest on our year-long celebration, including great events like: Time Travel History #NPLibrary100, Clara Says Video Series, and more!
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
boothbayregister.com

After School Clubs REBOOT

We will reboot two popular clubs and we’ll welcome a new club for older students. Join Children’s Coordinator, Jen, in the Kids’ Room to explore the world of engineering by building amazing lego creations!. Wednesdays from 2:00-3:00pm. Join Community Technology Coordinator, Bethany, in the Technology Room to explore new worlds...
EDUCATION
boothbayregister.com

Auditions for middle school production of ‘Pinocchio’

Open auditions for Heartwood’s returning Winter Drama Adventure are scheduled in the Poe Theater at Lincoln Academy, on Monday, Dec 13 from 3-4:30 p.m. Auditions are open to all Midcoast students, grades 5-8, from any public, private or home school situation. For audition details, go to WDA Parent Info.pdf (heartwoodtheater.org).
LINCOLN, ME
boothbayregister.com

Celebrate the Winter Solstice by lantern light at Oak Point Farm

As we approach the darkest days of the year, with early sunsets and late sunrises, there is less daylight to discover BRLT preserves. While BRLT properties are traditionally closed to visitors from dusk to dawn, the land trust does offer several events throughout the year that allow nighttime visits to the trails. Owl prowls, night hikes, lantern walks, and campfires are all on the schedule in the coming months, and offer a safe way to discover BRLT preserves in the dark. In recognition of the winter solstice, BRLT will be hosting a Winter Solstice Lantern Walk at Oak Point Farm on Tuesday, Dec. 21 between 4 and 7 p.m. Come celebrate the longest night of the year with a lightly illuminated stroll to the shores of Hodgdon Cove. Enjoy moonlit views of the cove and a warming campfire with your BRLT friends!
FESTIVAL
boothbayregister.com

Sherman’s

Bill Sherman (not famous local fish boat captain) started the Bar Harbor Sherman's in 1886. In 1962, Jeff Curtis's parents bought the Bar Harbor business from Bill Sherman's daughters. Jeff worked for the store summers and weekends all of his growing years. In 2006, Jeff bought the business from his mother when she retired.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy