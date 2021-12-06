Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library

What a fabulous performance of “Seussical Jr.” the Y-Arts youngsters presented at the Lincoln Theater this past weekend. I hesitate to try to name specifically the Southport performers because I might miss someone, and because the entire cast sang and danced and played their part to perfection. With three shows in one weekend, especially the little ones must have been tired by Sunday afternoon, but you would not suspect that by the energy and enthusiasm and the ability to stay in character all on stage maintained. Well done to the cast, the crew, the set builder, and the director.

SOUTHPORT, ME ・ 5 DAYS AGO