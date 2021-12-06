Officials: Environmental, architectural design could lower crime in Norman

Public art, like the bike rack sculpture shown here, is an element of Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design. Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

A strategic approach to community improvement through environmental and architectural design used across the country has recently been discussed in Norman.

Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design promotes the use of urban and architectural design and the management of natural areas to deter criminal activity, according to the International CPTED Association.

The concept incorporates principles from architecture, engineering, landscaping, law enforcement and planning.

The philosophy is centered around key elements such as access control, territoriality, activity support and surveillance. It’s been implemented in cities like Aliso Viejo, California, and in building ordinances in Florida.

David Boeck, associate professor of architecture at the University of Oklahoma, said the theory heavily focuses on access and visibility.

“You want to look at where the stairs are, the entrance points, the elevators and the lighting, because visual access improves safety,” Boeck said. “It’s all about creating a safer community and a safer city.”

NPD Lieutenant Teddy Wilson said the approach is predicated on dictating behavior through intentional design. An apartment complex without blind spots, ample open-area and shrubbery selection and placement are ways CPTED is used to deter crime in multi-family areas.

Wilson said the department began working with apartment complexes in Norman to incorporate CPTED and receive a Crime Free Multi-Housing certification nearly a decade ago.

“There’s a 100-point checklist for apartment communities, and in order to get a certificate for the Crime Free housing program, they had to complete seven minimum suggested requirements, and it wasn’t easy, but it wasn’t difficult,” Wilson said. “Some of it cost a little money, like three-inch screws and certain lighting, but most of it was things they could just do.”

Wilson gave the example of planting a dagger plant as hostile vegetation in front of a window to deter burglaries.

Norman City Manager Darrel Pyle said CPTED is recognized not by name, but in practice over the years.

About 70 years ago, residential neighborhoods were built with alleyways where power lines were installed and trash Dumpsters were placed. Pyle said some older neighborhoods in core Norman have garages in the back.

While this kept what was perceived ugly in the back, Pyle said over time, alleys became neglected. Graffiti and criminal activity rose in those areas, and neighborhoods abandoned alley development, Pyle said.

Wilson said Norman has CPTED elements in place, as they are naturally incorporated into the events and spaces that comprise Norman’s culture. He said an important element of CPTED is bringing eyes to the street.

“More people on the street reduced the opportunity for crime,” Wilson said.

Wilson said in new construction, developers have to abide by certain CPTED rules, mostly lighting specifications. In Aliso Viejo, apartment complexes must illuminate streets, parking areas and carports with a minimum maintained one foot candle of light at ground level. Open stairways and common areas must be illuminated with the same amount of light. Landscaping should be designed to not obstruct light sources.

Pyle said certain neighborhoods in Norman are upgrading their lighting from high pressure sodium bulbs to LED bulbs, which make it easier to identify clothing colors and other descriptive details of people. OG&E anticipated a completed conversion to LED lights in their service areas by 2023.

Often referred to as the City of Festivals, Wilson said Norman frequently has events like 2nd Friday Art Walk that deter crime simply by bringing people out. Pyle and Wilson said the bike rack sculptures at Norman parks are another example of the practical use of art as a crime deterrent.

Murals seen on buildings around town also serve a crime prevention purpose as they create less space for criminal markings, Wilson said.

“There’s a code among graffiti artists where they won’t touch another person’s work,” he said.

Will it be implemented?

The prospect of implementing CPTED into Norman’s code was turned down by the city council when Cindy Rosenthall was mayor, Pyle said. At the time, there was concern that mandating CPTED can have a negative effect on affordable housing.

“The council has preferred incentives as opposed to mandates in the code to allow the creativity in the development community to take hold,” Pyle said. “It would be more cost-effective in the long run to spend a little more money up front in the design process and installing the right light fixtures.”

Pyle said higher efficiency with LED bulbs means saving money in the long term due to cost effectiveness.

As for further use of CPTED in Norman, Pyle said there is increasing concern from people about safety, walkability and economic development and their relation to how Norman’s presentation of that looks to companies considering relocation.

“You want to relocate here because your employees want to live here, because it’s a safe community,” Pyle said. “There are ways we can enhance public safety without running out and hiring 40 more police officers.”

In a Community Planning and Transportation Committee meeting earlier this year, Pyle said engineering design standards take into account curb height among other specifications, and CPTED could be a component of future conversations involving those standards.