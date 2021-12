There are many days throughout the year when it’s easy to be vegan, but 25 December isn’t one of them. Pigs in blankets, honey-glazed hams and brine-soaked turkeys... the traditional Christmas smorgasbord is traditionally an array of animal products.Christmas and veganism may seem go together like chalk and cheese, but that doesn’t necessarily render all vegans grouchy Grinch-types crying into their carrots. Sure, in some households, the vegan options may be limited – but that ends now.Although Christmas plans might be under threat due to the new coronavirus variant, Omicron, there is no reason why you can’t still cook up...

RECIPES ・ 21 HOURS AGO