The Fascinating World of Electronic Music…from 1959 #MusicMonday

adafruit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs it turns out, electronic music is as dusty and old as photography and film and transistor radios and personal computers. So let’s excavate that history and listen to some of this fabulous...

blog.adafruit.com

Whit

Geography and Culture in a Growing World of Music and Artistic Identity

For nearly as long as the arm of recorded history stretches, humans have relied on the sense of hearing to create auditory art. Music, commonly called the universal language, is what many have said can unite people all over the world. But more than that, it distinguishes us and gives us a space to carve out our own identity.
THEATER & DANCE
Complex

2021: Complex UK’s Highlights From The World Of Music Journalism

And so ends another strange year on planet Earth. When we ran this column last year, we lamented the pause on live music and the very sudden readjustments musicians were having to make as they frantically tried to monetise live-streaming and try to keep their heads above water. Covid strain Omicron B notwithstanding, we appear to be probably/possibly/maybe out of the woods... Sort of.
BEAUTY & FASHION
adafruit.com

Radiohead’s Kid A Mnesia Digital Exhibit Open Now #MusicMonday

Once upon a time, many years ago, when Adafruit was young, In Rainbows came out. The sky over New York was stark and grey. And as we kitted and shipped and designed and soldered, we listened to one of the all time great grey sky albums. Fitting here, to report on Kid A Mnesia. It’s like “a spooky haunted Guggenheim Museum, the immersive art-y game world looking back on Radiohead’s Kid A and Amnesiac,” free for your PC or Mac. Here’s more from Radiohead:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thisis50.com

Taking over the world of music as a true-blue musical artist is Keenan Williams, aka Alpha Music.

He aims to become an Alpha in the industry just like his name, offering distinctiveness to audiences with his musical craft. It is wondrous to learn about all those individuals who believe in achieving excellence before trying to clinch success. This very attitude has acted as a stepping stone to success for many who have aimed to reach beyond the stars in their respective industries. More and more youngsters are coming to the forefront across fields and showing what they genuinely possess as young talented beings, making many other budding talents of their industries believe in their dreams. Keenan Williams, aka Alpha Music, has been doing precisely that and much more and making sure to instil more positivity, motivation, and hope in others, ultimately inspiring them to be their better selves each passing day.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

A major new museum for electronic music

The Museum of Modern Electronic Music (Momem) will open in Frankfurt on April 6. It’s likely to be more DJ tributes and club culture than Boulez Répons, but we thought you’d like to know.
MUSEUMS
adafruit.com

The Sounds of Blade Runner from Deckard’s Dream #MusicMonday

Deckard’s Dream is an 8-voice analog synth that sounds a lot like the classic Yamaha CS-80 Vangelis used to create his iconic score for Blade Runner. Just how much can Deckard’s Dream sound like the original? Here’s the answer from sound designer Christian Henson:. Henson describes his video as a...
MUSIC
mixmag.net

​RCRDSHP is the NFT platform designed for electronic music fans and artists

Built by electronic music experts, RCRDSHP is making NFTs accessible and affordable for creators and fans alike. Built by established DJs, producers, agents and many more, RCRDSHP is a digital collectables platform that launched earlier this year aimed at transforming our experience with electronic music. RCDRDSHP works to surprise its...
MUSIC
oneedm.com

Electronic Music Tracks to Help You Work and Study

Studying requires a lot of energy, concentration, and commitment, so young pupils seek creative but effective ways of boosting their performance. Some drink a lot of coffee or energy drinks, while others practice meditation or yoga exercises for stimulating their brain cells properly. Others like listening to some classic tracks for brain activation like Mozart or Beethoven symphonies which make them calm and focused. It seems like music can do wonders for learning but tastes differ greatly among young students with some enjoying jazz or soul tune while others prefer a more modern sound. Arguing about tastes is pointless as long as your melody helps you study, whether you love electronic music tracks or hard rock sound that can drive your neighbours crazy.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronics#Jazz#Photography#Dutch
edm.com

Promising Electronic Music Producer CharlestheFirst Dead at 25

CharlestheFirst, a fast-rising DJ and electronic music producer, has tragically died at the age of 25. "Early this morning our beloved Charles Elias Ingalls passed away in his sleep," reads a tweeted statement shared by Lab Group, a multimedia collective co-founded by CharlestheFirst. "Amongst many things, Charles was a larger than life presence that deeply moved and affected all who knew him."
MUSIC
Billboard

Latin Artist on the Rise: How Micro TDH Took His Music From the Andes to the World

Venezuelan singer-songwriter and rapper Micro TDH presents today (Dec. 9) his sophomore studio album called Nueve. The 14-track set, which comes four years after Inefable, is his debut album under Warner Music Latina. “It has music for all kinds of people, for all kinds of tastes,” Micro tells Billboard. “An...
MUSIC
magnetmagazine.com

Best Of 2021: World Music

MAGNET’s j. poet picks the best world-music releases of the year. 1) Bobi Céspedes Mujer y Cantante (self-released) 2) Rubén Blades And The Roberto Delgado Orchestra Salswing! (Rubén Blades Productions) 3) Tony Allen There Is No End (Blue Note) 4) Susana Baca Palabras Urgentes (Real World)
MUSIC
The DeLand-Deltona Beacon

From DeLand beginnings to the top of the music world

We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. David “D1” Grant was a musical kid growing up in DeLand in the 1980s and ’90s. Now 40 years old, he’s a musical adult, playing with the likes of Grammy award-nominated performer and pianist Jon Batiste and achieving growing recognition.
DELAND, FL
culturemap.com

Classical Music For the World presents Young Artists' Concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Classical Music For the World presents their Young Artists' Concert, featuring Max Muller, a young classical guitarist from Germany, who will perform works by Johann Sebastian Bach, José María Gallardo Del Rey, Heitor Villa-Lobos, Martin Schley, and more.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

How Music Producer Taylan Is Storming the Electronic Music Industry

Electronic music is often considered a genre that was born to break conventions. The spirit and energy that this genre has gained with the advent of technology are second to none. This progress has opened endless doors for musicians to experiment fearlessly with this genre. Music producer Taylan is one such artist who has been storming the industry for quite a few years with his unique take on the electronic genre.
MUSIC
Time Out Global

The best soul music songs

Introducing our poll of truly great soul music. We count down the top 50 soul songs of all time. Soul music is all about punch-you-in-the-gut emotion, which is why it never really goes out of fashion. From Stax and Motown to Northern Soul and neo-soul, it's a timeless genre that's gripped us for decades.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Summer of Soul’ Rerecording Mixer Paul Hsu on Why Questlove Was Right Director for Doc

Maintaining the integrity of the archival footage of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival with performances by artists including Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, and Stevie Wonder was paramount in the making of Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s Summer of Soul (… or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). For Hulu’s musical film and Black history documentary, the material comes together with new interviews in an edit by Joshua L. Pearson. Of the sound, rerecording mixer Paul Hsu says, “The whole task was really keeping that woven structure very much alive. “It’s a little bit of a high-wire act where you have...
MUSIC
operawire.com

The Opera Buffs to Present ‘Music of the Spanish Speaking World’

The Opera Buffs is set to present “Music of the Spanish Speaking World.”. The program will be presented on Jan. 8 at the Barrett Recital Hall in the Pasadena Conservatory of Music and will feature a program of song, aria, and zarzuela. Orianna Falla, Anthony León, and Efrain Solis will...
PASADENA, CA
edmidentity.com

Sven Väth to Curate Exhibition at Museum of Modern Electronic Music

Sven Väth is curating an exclusive exhibition with Tobias Rehberger for the opening of The Museum of Modern Electronic Music in 2022. Those who want to brush up on their history of electronic music and celebrate the advancements that have taken place over the past few decades will certainly want to head to Frankfurt this spring. On April 6, the doors to the Museum of Modern Electronic Music (MOMEM) in Frankfurt, Germany will be opened for the first time to the public and become the centerpiece for the open-air venue Hauptwache.
MUSEUMS

