This weekend, most major cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) saw yet another bout of selling early Saturday morning. However, Dogecoin appears to be finding its feet today, trading flat over the past 24 hours, and down only marginally over the past week. The 24-hour trading range works out to a 2.5% span between the top and bottom prices. That would be a thrilling day for many investments but it's a rare helping of calm for the volatile Dogecoin.

STOCKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO