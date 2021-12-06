ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Election fraud argument gets an audience with Montana’s Department of Justice

By Alex Sakariassen Montana Free Press
KPVI Newschannel 6
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of pressing their case with various elected officials in Montana, several people who have raised questions and allegations about the state’s 2020 election met last month with Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s staff. Spokesperson Emilee Cantrell told Montana Free Press via email this week that members of Knudsen’s...

www.kpvi.com

Comments / 19

Robert Cox
6d ago

Lindel attached himself at the hip to a falling star, impact could be spectacular or a whimper, better throw some of his pillows down in either case.

Reply
3
Rangler10
6d ago

I would really like to see forensic audit of all the votes cast in one state, so we can put this issue to rest and ensure voter confidence in our election system. Not quite sure why this has not been done already???

Reply(1)
2
loneranger
6d ago

Of course! The Attorney General of Montana believes in the BIG LIE. He believes in a Police State too.

Reply(9)
7
Related
The Independent

Georgia's Perdue sues over 2020 election, pushes fraud claim

Days after announcing his candidacy for governor, Republican David Perdue furthered embraced debunked claims of electoral fraud in Georgia s 2020 presidential race by joining a lawsuit seeking to prove he and former President Donald Trump were cheated out of election victories.The suit claims that fraudulent or counterfeit ballots were counted in Fulton County, the state's most populous jurisdiction, although investigators rebutted the same claims previously.Perdue's lawsuit amplifies claims that the former senator has made this week since announcing a challenge to incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday. Perdue told Axios and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he...
POLITICS
arcamax.com

Senators float tougher stance to get info from Justice Department

WASHINGTON — Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee aired their long-running frustrations at the Justice Department’s lack of response to their requests for information on Thursday and floated the possibility of using contempt of Congress or the appropriations process to demand more cooperation. Chairman Richard J. Durbin said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tennessee Tribune

Merrick Garland’s Justice Department Suing Texas Over Gerrymandered Maps

TN Tribune–The Justice Department has sued to block Texas’ updated congressional and state House maps, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Monday, alleging that the districts redrawn after the 2020 census disenfranchise minorities in violation of the Voting Rights Act. The suit, filed in federal court, claims Texas is...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Montana State
State
Washington State
KULR8

Montana Dept. of Justice receiving over $500K

U.S. SENATE — On Tuesday, Senator Steve Daines announced $521,655 will be awarded to the Montana Department of Justice to help support our state's justice system. A release from Sen. Daines' office states the grant will be directed to the Forensic Science Division to help reduce backlogs and increase capacity for DNA analysis.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Missouri’s biggest newspaper calls for US senator Josh Hawley to be investigated over possible role in Capitol riot

The largest newspaper in Missouri has called for one of the state’s US senators to be promptly investigated by a congressional panel over his alleged role in the Jan 6 riot at the US Capitol.More than 10 months after the Senate ethics committee said it was to probe the actions of Missouri’s Josh Hawley and Texas’s Ted Cruz for their alleged encouragement to supporters of Donald Trump seeking to overturn the 2020  election, there has been little outward sign of progress.Several times, however, both Mr Cruz and Mr Hawley have defended their actions that day, with the Missouri senator...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronna Mcdaniel
Person
Mark Blasdel
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Lindell
Boston Globe

Some additional arguments on abortion for the justices to consider

Throwing rules back to the states would be ill-advised. Climate considerations sometimes affect longevity for those who spend their entire lives in different states. To date, however, no scientific evidence has concluded that fetal development fluctuates from state to state. Regardless, the Supreme Court seems poised to legitimize alternate state...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Sidney Powell's election lie cash grab must be treated as fraud

Despite his claims to the contrary, then-President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election — but his campaign lawyer Sidney Powell apparently did very well for herself. We recently learned Powell raised over $14 million for her Defending the Republic nonprofit group using baseless claims about “fraud” in that election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

California governor wants Texas-like law to ban assault guns

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday pledged to empower private citizens to enforce a ban on the manufacture and sale of assault weapons in the state, citing the same authority claimed by conservative lawmakers in Texas to outlaw most abortions once a heartbeat is detected.California has banned the manufacture and sale of many assault-style weapons for decades. A federal judge overturned that ban in June, ruling it was unconstitutional and drawing the ire of the state's Democratic leaders by comparing the popular AR-15 rifle to a Swiss Army knife as “good for both home and battle.” California's ban remained...
POLITICS
thecentersquare.com

Woman fired by Hobbs rejects apology, demands she abandon governor’s race

(The Center Square) – The woman who twice represented herself in successful discrimination lawsuits against now-Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is not only refusing an apology but demanding Hobbs give up her bid for Arizona governor. Hobbs posted a three-minute-long video Wednesday expressing remorse for her involvement in former...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Department Of Justice#Montana Legislature#Montana Free Press#Mtfp#Republicans#The Arizona Senate#Ag
Washington Post

Election denier who circulated Jan. 6 PowerPoint says he met with Meadows at White House

A retired U.S. Army colonel who circulated a proposal to challenge the 2020 election, including by declaring a national security emergency and seizing paper ballots, said that he visited the White House on multiple occasions after the election, spoke with President Donald Trump’s chief of staff “maybe eight to 10 times” and briefed several members of Congress on the eve of the Jan. 6 riot.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wisconsin Voter Alliance: WEC’s Zuckerberg decision not surprising, necessary

(The Center Square) – The Wisconsin’s Elections Commission has determined the so-called Zuckerbucks are not technically illegal. Elections commissioners on Wednesday sided with a staff attorney who wrote "the Commission finds that the complaint does not raise probable cause to believe that a violation of law or abuse of discretion has occurred.”
ELECTIONS
wbaa.org

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's redistricting plans

The Justice Department on Monday sued Texas over the state's redistricting plans for Texas' congressional delegation and the state legislature, alleging that they put minority voters at a disadvantage. The lawsuit filed by the department in the Western District of Texas says the state's redistricting plans violate Section 2 of...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
MSNBC

Trump's Jan. 6 privilege argument just got laughed out of court — again

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for Washington, D.C., has (correctly) denied former President Donald Trump’s attempt to test the boundaries of his own power to the detriment of the power of the executive and legislative branches. The ruling comes after Trump sued to prevent the National Archives from turning over White House documents related to the insurrection on Jan. 6 to a House select committee investigating it.
WASHINGTON, DC
Deadline

Letitia James Suspends Campaign For Governor Of New York, Will Run For Another Term As Attorney General Instead

New York Attorney General Letitia James said that she is dropping her campaign for governor and instead will run for re-election. “I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general,” she wrote on Twitter. “There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do.” James entered the race in October, and would have faced Governor Kathy Hochul in the Democratic primary. Hochul succeeded Andrew Cuomo as the state’s governor. Cuomo resigned after James’ office released the results of an investigation into multiple claims of sexual harassment against him. Last week, James released more documents from that investigation, including text messages and deposition transcripts involving Cuomo’s brother, Chris Cuomo. They showed that Chris Cuomo tapped media sources to assist his brother’s response to the allegations. A recent Siena poll showed that Hochul had a double-digit lead over James in the June primary. More to come.
POLITICS
The Independent

Explosive PowerPoint presentation detailing plan to overturn election for Trump discovered by Jan 6 committee

A PowerPoint presentation that bears the exact title as one that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has turned over to the House of Representatives select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection alleged that China had effective control of American voting machines and urged the declaration of a “national security emergency” as a pretext for throwing out election results in several US states.According to a letter to Mr Meadows’s attorney from select committee chair Bennie Thompson, Mr Meadows delivered a copy of a presentation, “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 JAN”, to the committee before...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Senate Committee Preparing Arguments On Election Audit

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Senate Republicans and Democrats are preparing arguments regarding an audit of the 2020 general election and 2021 primary election. They are expected to go before a Commonwealth Court judge in two weeks. There are several challenges blocking subpoenas issued to get the personal information of nine million Pennsylvanian voters. Republicans on the Senate committee have used $270,000 of taxpayer money to hire a firm from Iowa to lead the investigation for six months. They say the goal is to increase trust and integrity in the election process. “Not trying to relitigate the election of the past, we are moving forward trying to put things in place that are secure for the future,” Republican State Senator Jake Corman said. “It’s a waste of taxpayers’ money and a waste of time and a waste of the court’s time frankly,” Democratic State Senator Anthony H. Williams said. Regardless of how the Commonwealth Court rules this month, the decision could be appealed to the state Supreme Court.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy