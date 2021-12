Welcome back to the Fun Index, folks. This is part two of the quest to find the entertainment level of every game the Rockies played in 2021. Last week, we went over the games contained in April and May, and found some interesting stuff, such as multiple games getting a negative score, a game going over 10/10, and an average score of 5.4/10, which is pretty good. We’ll be going over June and July in this edition, two months during which the Rockies played roughly .500 ball (26-25 combined), and you’ll see what the scores look like soon. But first, for people who aren’t aware of the Fun Index and what it is, here’s a small introduction. If you’re already familiar with it, you can skip to after the explanation and get right to the charts.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO