ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

M4: Overturned road sweeper causes delays at Newbury

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA section of the M4 was closed after a road sweeper crashed and overturned. The motorway was fully shut westbound between junctions 13 for Chieveley/Newbury and 14 at Hungerford. Highways England said...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Storm Arwen: Fallen tree causes delays for rail passengers

Passengers faced long delays and disruption after Storm Arwen brought a tree crashing down on to railway lines in Dorset. The oak fell across track near Pokesdown station in Bournemouth as the storm caused damage across the UK. South Western Railway (SWR) confirmed it had been cleared by early afternoon...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Storm Barra causes North West road closures and rail delays

Strong winds and heavy rain from Storm Barra have caused road closures and rail delays across the North West. A stretch of the M57 in Merseyside has now reopened after it was closed to fix an overhead sign that was damaged by winds, National Highways said. Flooding has blocked the...
TRAFFIC
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: CRASH ON 37 @ HOOPER CAUSES DELAYS

TOMS RIVER: Authorities were on scene investigating a motor vehicle crash on Hooper (CR 549) @ NJ 37 earlier Sunday night. Hooper Avenue was closed @ 37 for a while as motorists couldn’t cross the highway. Both vehicles appeared to be totaled, with one being towed from the scene. OCSN has no further details regarding injuries or victims, partially due to TRPD’s excessive use of radio encryption.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweeper#Traffic Accident#Chieveley Newbury#Hungerford#Highways England#Twitter Follow Bbc South
wbrc.com

Truck jackknifes on I-20/59WB, causes delays

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-wheeler jackknifed on I-20/59 WB at Exit 121 Bush Blvd. in Jefferson County. It happened around 11:15 a.m. The accident blocked the right lanes, causing traffic delays. No word on injuries. ALDOT crews urged drivers to use caution in the area and try and take...
Kilgore News Herald

Staffing shortages could cause delays in clearing roads this winter

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is committed to keeping the highways cleared whenever winter weather impacts the state but national workforce shortages are affecting MDT, like many other employers. Recruitment efforts for seasonal Maintenance Technicians (snowplow operators) in several areas across the state have been severely impacted. The staffing...
HELENA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Truck wedged under A30 bridge near Exeter is removed

All roads have reopened after a truck was "wedged" under a bridge for the A30 in Devon. The A30 westbound was closed at the Alphington junction, at Ide, near Exeter, after emergency services were called at about 06:45 GMT. Traffic was diverted via slip roads before the tipper truck, estimated...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Lorry driver error led to train collision, report finds

A lorry driver inexperienced in working near railways caused a crash involving a commuter train, a report has found. The crash happened as the driver was loading portable toilets onto the back of his flatbed lorry alongside the line near Penistone station, South Yorkshire, in August. A train departing the...
TRAFFIC
NECN

Tractor-Trailer Crashes Cause Delays on Route 128 in Peabody

Two separate tractor-trailer crashes caused delays on Route 128 north and south in Peabody, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning. State police said one crash was on Route 128 north and the other on Route 128 south, both near the Route 1 exit in Peabody. No injuries were reported. Lane restrictions were...
PEABODY, MA
WTVCFOX

Road reopens following overturned vehicle in Trion Sunday afternoon

TRION, Ga. — UPDATE 12/5 @ 7:45 p.m.:. Welcome Hill Road is back open following an overturned vehicle according to the Trion Fire Department. ___________________________________________________________________________________. The Trion, Georgia Fire Department responded to an overturned vehicle on Sunday afternoon. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area of Welcome Hill Road.
TRION, GA
WJTV 12

Deadly Amtrak crash causes travel delays in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Travelers in McComb are now looking for another way home after an Amtrak train collided with a dump truck on Wednesday night. According to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana, the driver of the dump truck died in the crash. There has not been any reports of passengers being injured. In […]
MCCOMB, MS
CBS Baltimore

High Winds Cause Delays For Eastbound Traffic At Bay Bridge

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — High winds on Friday afternoon caused delays for vehicles heading eastbound on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, the Maryland Transportation Authority said. Full wind restrictions, which are triggered whenever there’s sustained wind speeds exceeding 50 mph, are in effect, limiting travel on the bridge to cars, pickup trucks, flatbed trailers, commercial buses and heavy-laden tractor/trailers. Trucks carrying box trailers cannot cross the bridge if their gross weight is less than 64,000 pounds, the agency said. Bridge Update: EB Bay Bridge delays continue. Bay Bridge full wind restrictions remain in effect. Key Bridge under limited wind restrictions. Wind warnings in effect...
TRAFFIC
buckinghamshirelive.com

M1 traffic today as crash in Northamptonshire leaves lanes shut to traffic

Lanes are closed on the M1 motorway following a crash in Northamptonshire today (Sunday, December 5). Two lanes are shut to traffic on the northbound carriageway between Junction 16 and Junction 17. The collision involves a lorry and a car, with emergency services at the scene of the closure. Traffic...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy