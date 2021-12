A man charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 71-year-old Woom Sing Tse in the city's Chinatown neighborhood is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday. Murder charges were approved Wednesday against 23-year-old Alphonso Joyner in the case, according to Chicago police. Joyner also faces charges of aggravated use of a deadly weapon and possession of a revoked FOID card, both of which are also felonies.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO