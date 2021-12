Ohio State’s season did not quite pan out as planned. The Buckeyes failed to qualify for the Big Ten title game and, in turn, has missed out on the College Football Playoff, finishing the season ranked No. 6 in the country. This Ohio State team was flawed from the beginning, but it appeared they had solved most of their issues — especially on the defensive side of the ball — coming off that blowout win over Michigan State. That was clearly not the case, as Michigan was able to expose the same problems we saw earlier in the year as the Wolverines effectively ended the Buckeyes’ national title hopes.

