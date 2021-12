Turns out Justin Wilcox didn’t get passed over for the University of Oregon head coaching job. He turned the Ducks down. Oregon AD Rob Mullens formally offered Wilcox the job on Friday, per multiple sources. The kid from Junction City High interviewed well and was told a marketing campaign would be shaped around his return to Oregon. The plan even included T-shirts that would be printed and distributed at his introductory news conference.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO