StonehamBank in Massachusetts recently began checking in with newer hires around the first anniversary of their start date. A human resources staffer chats with the employee to assess what’s going well, what could be better, and what other roles the person might be interested in trying. The $687 million-asset bank had previously gleaned a lot of this information from exit interviews with departing or retiring employees. So the thinking was: wouldn’t it make sense to ask current workers the same questions?

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO