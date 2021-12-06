ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

The 2021 GQ Fashion Awards

By The Editors of GQ
GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Designer of the Year: Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga. In 2021, Demna Gvasalia redefined the reach and possibility of fashion design. His Balenciaga has challenged our assumptions about celebrity, luxury, popular culture, and even reality itself. As designers struggled throughout the pandemic to adjust to virtual fashion shows, Balenciaga seized an opportunity...

www.gq.com

Comments / 0

Related
GQMagazine

Balenciaga Designer Demna Gvasalia Is Rewriting the Rules of High Fashion

In 2021, Demna Gvasalia redefined the reach and possibility of fashion design. His Balenciaga has challenged our assumptions about celebrity, luxury, popular culture, and even reality itself. As designers struggled throughout the pandemic to adjust to virtual fashion shows, Balenciaga seized an opportunity to plunge into the metaverse, partnering with Epic Games, the developer behind Fortnite, to create a video game for fall 2021. A few months later, Balenciaga boot-pants and hourglass jackets showed up on Gucci’s runway, part of what both brands (which are owned by the conglomerate Kering) deemed the “hacker project.” Over the summer, Gvasalia directed two of Kanye West’s stadium-size Donda listening parties—and in the midst of all this, relaunched Balenciaga couture, recharting the industry’s direction, away from hype and toward handcraft. In September, Balenciaga ruled the Met gala red carpet, and cemented a partnership with Fortnite that allowed players to dress in its signature looks. At Paris Fashion Week in September, Balenciaga served up a rare moment of genuine surprise and delight, debuting a 10-minute-long Balenciaga-packed episode of The Simpsons.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GQMagazine

Virgil Abloh Made His Life Into a Fairytale—and Then Made it the Blueprint for Fashion

Virgil Abloh, who died on Sunday of a rare form of cancer at the age of 41, believed in fairytales. His “The Ten” collaboration with Nike, in 2017, saw him run rampant like a kid in the Nike archive, cross-pollinating Nikes with Converse (which was then a big no-no), and remixing the canon of Air Maxes, Air Presto, and VaporMaxes with his already signature deconstruction, quote marks, and zipties. Soon after, he built an Off-White runway show themed around Princess Diana—another great believer in fables, and a pure spirit with an unwavering conviction that whatever she dreamed could and should be made real. Then there was his debut as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear, in 2018, which was his take on The Wiz. The symbolism was blunt, but no less powerful for it: Abloh, a Black American designer at a Paris men’s luxury house, had made it to that magical other side of the rainbow. For his most recent Vuitton show, he reworked the visual and aural mechanics of GZA’s classic Liquid Swords. What all those stories share (like all fairytales, really) is a hero who, against all the odds, gets everything he’s ever wanted. What they also share: strangeness; magic; a respect, even love, for the obvious. Fairy tales happen in their own universe with their own logic, too pure for our cynical world. That was Virgil Abloh.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GQMagazine

Tom Holland Might Be the Next Great Celebrity Watch Collector

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Between Tom Holland’s GQ cover story this week and his appearance at the Men of the Year party Thursday night, we learned a lot about love. We learned that Tom Holland loves Zendaya and Zendaya loves Tom Holland. But I also learned that I am in love with Holland’s watch collection, which apparently now includes a lovely Cartier Tank that he wore with his warm brown-orange velvet tuxedo. Unsurprisingly, playing Spider-Man has afforded Holland the chance to build a very major watch collection. He’s already racked up many of the classics, including a [Patek Philippe Aquanaut](https://www.gq.com/story/watches-of-the-week-7-6-19), a special-edition Tag Heuer Monaco, a Rolex Submariner “Cermit”, and a Rolex Daytona. And he’s just 25!, With stats like that, I’ve got my eye on him as our NGC (Next Great Collector). Also this week, Michael B. Jordan keeps it classic, and Dwyane Wade joins the Cartier crew.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Goldie
Person
Kanye West
Person
Gza
Person
Kanye
Person
Marc Jacobs
Person
Virgil Abloh
GQMagazine

Is This the Answer to One of Fashion's Weirdest Mysteries?

Yesterday, the beloved freaky fashion Instagram account @Vanillajellaba made (another) triumphant return. The account which consists largely of photos of its anonymous owner (or owners) turning the layering clothes into an art form. Vanillajellaba’s identity has long been a source of fascination for the account’s 18,000 followers, and the account routinely deletes all of its posts. This week brought another wipe-and-return. But this latest iteration might provide a clue about who is behind the account, at least at the current moment.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GQMagazine

Pioneering Designer Virgil Abloh Has Died at 41

Virgil Abloh, the Louis Vuitton and Off-White designer, and the boundary-breaking creative force at the center of contemporary fashion and culture, died Sunday at the age of 41. Abloh died of cancer “which he had been battling privately privately for several years,” LVMH, the parent company that owns Louis Vuitton, shared in a statement Sunday morning.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

A Tribute To Virgil Abloh Was The Centerpiece Of The Fashion Awards

The shattering news of the death of Virgil Abloh yesterday made it inevitable that Monday night’s Fashion Awards in London should hold him, his work, and his example above and beyond everything else. Vogue’s Edward Enninful spoke with emotion from the stage of the Royal Albert Hall: “The shock of his passing is as fresh as it is devastating. As a leader of change, the impact of his work cannot be overstated.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GQMagazine

Tyler, the Creator Is Assembling a Legendary Cartier Collection

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. A few weeks ago, Tyler, the Creator was spotted at the Monaco Legends Group auction—an event dedicated entirely to the sale of rare and unique Cartier pieces. A photo of Tyler and his Dalí-esque Cartier Crash taken by legendary collector John Goldberger zoomed around the watch world at record speed. What that image captured was a guy we hadn’t met before: Tyler, the Creator Of An Epic Watch Collection. Before the fall of 2020, the rapper had hardly been seen in anything but an $11 Casio. All of a sudden, he was jetting to Monaco to splash out on tasteful Cartier wristwear. One fellow attendee at the Monaco Legends auction described Tyler as “super cool and discrete.” They mentioned Tyler stayed away from top lots, opting instead for what they described as “easy going stuff.” We know that Tyler walked away with at least one of those “easy going” pieces: writer Nick Gould spotted Tyler at the LACMA Art + Film Gala wearing what seems to be the Cartier Obus Quadrant that sold for €9,100, or just above $10,000, at the Monaco auction.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion#Fashion Houses#Fashion Brands#French Fashion#Skirt Fashion
GQMagazine

Nike's Red-Hot Alyx Collab Is Coming Back in a Big Way

Back in January of last year, during Paris Fashion Week, Alyx designer Matthew Williams teased a luxurious riff on a pair of Nike sneakers: the iconic Air Force 1. He took the beloved streetwear silhouette and did just enough, adding his signature anodized buckle alongside some glossy metallic text. Since then, the Swoosh and Alyx have released various colors in the slow, staggered manner that has become standard for in-demand and limited-edition kicks. That has amounted to eight colorways of the collaboration in total, of which you'd have been lucky to score a single one. But this week, Nike and Williams are dropping the complete series in one swoop.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GQMagazine

32 Chart-Topping Gift Ideas

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s hype-fueled fashion landscape yields a mountain of fresh menswear every month. Which is why every issue of GQ now includes The Drops, a guide to the best of the best new gear as it hits stores. With the holidays approaching, it’s time to get your wish list straight. Here’s the bangers-only guide to the flyest fashion that just hit stores, straight from the pages of our year-end issue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

British Fashion Council Launches Awards Experience in the Metaverse

The British Fashion Council is foraying into the metaverse by launching an awards ceremony in the virtual reality space for the first time. Taking place on Roblox, the show debuts the newest award category to join the BFC — Fashion Award for Metaverse Design. Among five nominees cSapphire, GENKROCO, inkwaves, Reverse_Polarity and Sparklings, cSapphire has been selected for the title. The digital creator accepted the award presented by Gucci‘s Alessandro Michele on the virtual red carpet.
BUSINESS
anothermag.com

Virgil Abloh, Kim Jones and IB Kamara Honoured at Fashion Awards 2021

Last night, the first in-person Fashion Awards since 2019 was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Celebrities, designers, and editors descended on the freezing cold red carpet in an array of decadent designs – singer Dua Lipa wore a sleek dress by emerging talent Maximillian, and singer Griff a romantic Simone Rocha look – for an evening which honoured the most inspiring forces in the fashion industry. Just one day after the shocking news of Virgil Abloh’s death, the event also marked a touching memorial to the visionary American designer, who passed away on the weekend following a private, two-year battle with cancer.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Adidas
GQMagazine

You Can Now Wear Air Jordans in the Metaverse

A Jumpman’s a Jumpman, whether you’re leaping towards a basketball hoop or out of the Battle Bus. While Nike isn’t rereleasing the beloved Air Jordan IX Cool Grey in the real world until December 11, the sneaker is already available in the metaverse: the company partnered with Epic Games, the developer behind Fortnite, to introduce a new line of Jordan wearables to the game, all coordinated to the Cool Greys’ icy hues. The promotion also introduces a new in-game interactive experience called the Jumpman Zone, where players can hone their trickshots to win Jordan-branded skins (the outfits or other cosmetic gear avatars wear in the game). The Zone itself is artful and sparse, featuring a greyscale galactic landscape and indoor spaces with hoop-lined white walls and a giant tower of stacked Jordan shoeboxes. Highly conceptual stuff.
VIDEO GAMES
GQMagazine

Timberland’s Most Iconic Boot Takes Things Up a Notch

The Timberland six-inch work boot occupies rarified space in contemporary fashion. It feels regional and global at once, and it now looks just as at home on runways as it does construction sites. This is thanks to countless 1990s New York rappers who were early to embrace the wheat-colored boot, weaving it into the fabric of influential hip-hop style. (Everyone from Biggie Smalls to Mobb Deep to Jay-Z to Kanye West has donned a pair.) The rugged boot eventually leaped into the fashion space, with designers and luxury labels paying homage to the style.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GQMagazine

Why Is Fashion So Obsessed with the Metaverse?

The year is 2045. You’re walking around Manhattan—provided it’s still above water—wearing a pair of glasses that share data about the people, places, and things around you. You run into a friend. “Fire outfit!” you say, because your friend’s outfit is literally on fire. And while their Balenciaga couture cape is aflame, they seem totally relaxed about it. Because, when you yank those goggles off, you see that your friend is wearing no more than a T-shirt and sweatpants.
MANHATTAN, NY
GQMagazine

It’s a Very Wes Anderson Holiday Over at Bergdorf Goodman

The very @​​accidentallywesanderson facade of Bergdorf Goodman’s Fifth Avenue flagship store has long seemed all but fated for some actual Wes Andersonian treatment. Why let that Beaux-Arts symmetry go to waste?. Happily, that's exactly what's happening. For the department store's holiday campaign, Bergdorf released a short film in homage to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
GQMagazine

Go Inside GQ + Belvedere’s Star-Studded Miami Art Hang

Go Inside GQ + Belvedere’s Star-Studded Miami Art Hang. On Friday night in Miami, GQ and Belvedere closed out Miami Art Week with an intimate, exclusive bash. Hosted by GQ global editorial director Will Welch and chef Mario Carbone, the party opened the doors of the private ZZ's Club, where Tremaine Emory and DJ Acyde spun records until the early hours of the morning. There was plenty of art to celebrate, but this year Miami Art Week was basically an art fair, a fashion week, and Coachella put together. Case in point: the all-star guest list: Joe Jonas, Jeremy O. Harris, Winston Duke, Moses Sumney, Chloe Wise, Kunle Martins, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Errolson Hugh, Zack Bia, Janicza Bravo and many more GQ friends and collaborators pulled up in their flyest fits. Keep scrolling for an inside look at what went down.
VISUAL ART
GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
368K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy