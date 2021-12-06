ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Godfrey, IL

Lewis & Clark Community College partially reopens after cyberattack

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TlBUt_0dFCF0DD00

GODFREY, Ill. – Lewis & Clark Community College is reopening its campus Monday to team members only.

The school shut down just weeks before finals due to a ransomware attack on November 23. The school was forced to shut down everything from its phones to the website’s home page.

Student activities and events will all return to a normal schedule starting Tuesday morning.

Top story: Unvaccinated patients would pay their own hospital bills under new proposal

All classes, campus events, program events, and athletic events were canceled last week as the college’s IT department worked to resolve the matter.

Students were told they will not suffer any academic penalty for this disruption.

Due to the attack, all of the electronic systems on campus were taken offline to prevent further problems. It’s not been made clear how the attack occurred.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 2

Some Missouri bus drivers making $20 an hour amid shortages

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Bus drivers at Springfield Public Schools are getting another pay raise, effective immediately. After being approved by the Board of Education Tuesday night, the wage is being boosted to $20 an hour.SPS officials said the increase has to do with the continued need to recruit and retain school bus drivers. Deputy Superintendent […]
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Godfrey, IL
Godfrey, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Sports
Godfrey, IL
Sports
FOX 2

FOX 2

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy