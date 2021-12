The Air Force has put a plethora of uniform changes into place recently. The rules were implemented Friday, and give airmen and women a lot more freedom with their dress. One of the most interesting changes is a rule allowing cosmetic scalp tattoos to “create a natural hair appearance” for those with thinning hair. Additionally, airmen are now allowed another half-inch of hair length. Also among the changes these loosened rules allow is allowing airmen and women to put their hands in their pockets. Airforce members will also now be permitted to talk on the phone while walking.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO