ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

British politics suddenly feels small – and the old order is ‘taking back control’ | Julian Coman

By Julian Coman
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dmSO2_0dFCEIyp00
Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves (far right) with new shadow cabinet appointees including David Lammy (far left) and Yvette Cooper, 30 November. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA

The Italian Marxist Antonio Gramsci has become an oft-quoted point of reference for commentators struggling to read the signs of these turbulent times. During the political turmoil of the 1930s – we have read more than once – Gramsci observed that: “The crisis consists precisely in the fact that the old is dying and the new cannot be born; in this interregnum a great variety of morbid symptoms appear.” During the 2010s, the startling rise of the Scottish independence movement, the shock of the Brexit vote and the unexpected election of Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader cumulatively lent themselves to a similar style of diagnosis.

It seemed plausible to maintain that in various ways a 40-year settlement, inaugurated by Margaret Thatcher in 1979 and broadly accepted by successive Labour and Tory leaders, was breaking down. From resurgent nationalism on the right to a renewed commitment to nationalisation on the left, a realignment away from an era of economic liberalism and high globalisation has challenged orthodoxies across the spectrum. Something new was struggling to be born. But as 2021 draws to a close, it might be advisable to put the Gramsci away and look up the German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche’s doctrine of the Eternal Return of the Same.

Following the disorienting years of disruption, a restoration movement is gathering steam on both the Labour and Conservative sides of the parliamentary aisle. It’s true that Boris Johnson’s political future may depend on successfully shoring up the new electoral coalition forged in the “get Brexit done” election of 2019; and his instincts urge gamechanging investment in the red wall seats that went Tory two years ago. But small-state Tories are mounting a concerted attempt to reclaim Brexit from what the Spectator describes as the “high-tax, high-spend European social democratic model” reportedly being pursued by the prime minister.

Related: It’s smart to give Lisa Nandy the levelling-up brief. But what’s most needed is money | Larry Elliott

From the back benches, free-market rebels such as Steve Baker and David Davies are weaponising widespread discontent at National Insurance rises to pay for social care reform. Baker, who is forming a low-tax campaigning group at Westminster, demanded a return to Thatcherite verities recently, telling the Sunday Times: “We have to rediscover the kind of conservatism that cuts taxes, not raises them.” Rishi Sunak’s Treasury has brazenly positioned the chancellor as the frustrated champion of this agenda in a time of Johnsonian apostasy. Burnishing his old school credentials, Sunak breezily generated damaging red wall headlines by ruling out the eastern leg of HS2, and removing state-funded costs from the new £86,000 cap on personal liability for social care. Last month it was reported that no new money would be made available to fund the government’s long-awaited “levelling-up” white paper, the publication of which is likely to be put back to next year. For context, Germany has spent €2tn on the ongoing economic rehabilitation of eastern states following the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989; the government’s levelling-up fund to deal with an equivalent north-south divide is £4.8bn.

Labour, as the shadow cabinet reshuffle underlined, is also turning to familiar strategies from the pre-Brexit era. Keir Starmer and the shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, have begun to channel the spirit of New Labour circa 1996 by attacking Tory sleaze and promising fiscal restraint – to be symbolised this time round by the creation of a new office of value for money. Talk of nationalisation of utilities is dismissed as belonging to the anomalous Corbynite interlude, and Ed Miliband has been defenestrated as business secretary after voicing public dissent. In a well-received speech that contrasted with the prime minister’s Peppa Pig pratfalls, Starmer told the CBI conference in November that “when business profits, we all do”. The tone and style was redolent of Labour’s “ third way ” rhetoric in the 1990s. An approving Peter Mandelson subsequently commented : “What the Labour party under Keir Starmer has to do is come back to the centre-left political ground and be much clearer about the role of markets and the private sector in partnership with the state. You begin to see that in Keir’s speech to the CBI.”

Related: Labour reshuffle a ‘move towards the voters’, says Wes Streeting

The point is not to denigrate understandable political positioning and calculation by Labour, or to present Johnson as a thwarted one-nation idealist who deserves our sympathy. Starmer is, of course, right to see government sleaze and the prime minister’s erratic relations with business leaders post-Brexit as a political opportunity. Johnson’s levelling-up agenda is the product of electoral circumstance rather than principle. But the restorationist politics of the moment seem dispiritingly small and lacking in ambition, given the challenges of the age.

The twin insurgencies represented by Corbyn and Brexit (in its red wall version) were a profound rejection of the political economy of the status quo ante. The shock caused by the leave vote exposed the extent to which horizons had shrunk at Westminster, rendering invisible a deep disillusionment felt in post-industrial, non-metropolitan England. The astonishing manner of Corbyn’s election laid bare the simmering outrage on the left at the normalisation of deep inequality, in which Labour was deemed to have been complicit. And the extraordinary rise of the Scottish National party, in the wake of the 2014 independence referendum, foreshadowed both these later shocks to the system. The disruptions held in common a widespread desire to go beyond the economic categories of liberalism and express collective values that had been buried in the preceding decades. Nationhood, sovereignty, pride in community, public ownership, radical devolution and localism: all these themes spoke to a yearning for a new politics of belonging.

It is hard to escape the sense that, in both the government and the opposition, the radical implications of this period of politics are being closed off in the name of something more comfortable and familiar. The Conservative party seems set to deliver a simulacrum of levelling up, and strains at the leash to revert to type. Labour hopes an impression of competence, probity and fiscal caution can see it over the line at the next election as it did in the past. Dramatic as the political eruptions of the post-crash decade were, the old order may be gradually “taking back control”.

  • Julian Coman is a Guardian associate editor

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Boris Johnson teeters on edge of favour with Tory MPs

Boris Johnson has long been considered a king of comebacks. And some Tory MPs hope he’ll continue that streak by managing to rescue himself from plummeting poll ratings in the wake of a string of Downing Street parties in defiance of Covid laws. The prime minister had tangled himself...
POLITICS
The Independent

Plan B expected to become law as Starmer says he will support new Covid measures

New Covid restrictions are expected to become law this week as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer confirmed his party will be supporting the Government in Tuesday’s vote.It comes as the Prime Minister could potentially be facing the largest rebellion of his premiership, with more than 60 Conservative MPs said to be against the imposition of further restrictive measures.On Wednesday, Boris Johnson announced he would be triggering Plan B in a bid to buy the UK time in the fight against the Omicron variant of the virus.Tories have reacted with dismay to the proposals, with tens of backbenchers pledging to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Friedrich Nietzsche
Person
Peter Mandelson
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Rachel Reeves
Person
David Lammy
Person
Yvette Cooper
Person
Antonio Gramsci
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Labour surge to 9-point polling lead as scandal-hit Johnson’s approval rating sinks to new low

Labour has taken a nine-point lead over Conservatives, their largest since February 2014, according to a poll.The Opinium survey put Sir Keir Starmer’s party on 41 per cent of the vote and the Tories on 32 per cent as Boris Johnson’s government is plagued by scandals.The poll put the PM’s approval rating at an all-time low, with only 24 per cent approving of the job he is doing running the country, while 59 per cent disapprove. The net approval rating of -35 is by far the worst of his time in No 10. A third of voters approve of the...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘will not have lied’ about parties, whip claims, as pressure rises

Boris Johnson “will not have lied about any parties” in No 10, the chief whip insisted after it emerged the Prime Minister’s press chief addressed staff at one event last Christmas.Mark Spencer insisted Downing Street staff “were not drinking alcohol” and partying during Covid restrictions as he claimed the Prime Minister can not know everything going on in Downing Street with its “hundreds of offices and rooms”.The chief whip’s defence came after it was revealed Jack Doyle, who as No 10’s director of communications helped lead the denials in the scandal, gave out awards at one gathering.ITV News, which first...
POLITICS
AFP

Xmas, lies and videotape: is it curtains for Boris?

At the British general election in December 2019, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson campaigned on a pledge to "Get Brexit Done" -- and won by a landslide. But just two years on, Johnson's once seemingly unassailable position is looking shaky after a series of scandals have left his credibility in tatters. In opinion polls and even among members of his ruling Conservative party, there is open talk that he should quit -- or be forced out by an internal vote of no confidence. "So far he's been Teflon. Virtually nothing has touched him," Robin Pettitt, a specialist in British politics, told AFP.
U.K.
The Independent

Standards adviser seeks clarification from Boris Johnson over flat investigation

Lord Geidt demanded clarification from No 10 after an Electoral Commission investigation into the refurbishment of Boris Johnson’s flat raised concerns the Prime Minister may have misled the standards adviser.Labour has called for the ministerial standards adviser to reopen his investigation into the funding of the lavish renovations over “inconsistencies” between his report and a damning ruling from the Electoral Commission.Downing Street did not deny suggestions Lord Geidt had been angered by the watchdog’s report raising doubts about the Prime Minister’s denial that he knew a Tory peer was behind donations for the works costing more than £112,500.But it was...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Politics#Political Economy#New Labour#Uk#Italian#Scottish#German#Tories
The Independent

Boris Johnson says ‘rules were followed’ at No 10 party as Rishi Sunak denies attending

Boris Johnson has claimed No 10 staff followed all Covid rules at an alleged lockdown Christmas party last year.It comes as chancellor Rishi Sunak denied attending the bash, which reportedly featured an email invitation and to bring “secret Santa” gifts.Downing Street yesterday denied a party had taken place at all – going further than the prime minister himself appeared prepared to in person.The event, the existence of which emerged nearly a year after it happened, took place at a time when parties were banned under lockdown rules. Asked in the Commons on Tuesday morning to "categorically deny" that "he or...
U.K.
US News and World Report

France Says It Will Not Be Held Hostage by British Politics on Migration

CALAIS, France (Reuters) -France is ready for a serious discussion with Britain on issues relating to illegal migration, but will not be held hostage to London's domestic politics, the country's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said. The two countries are already at loggerheads over post-Brexit trading rules and fishing rights and...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
The Independent

New UK mask rules start as Johnson under fire over parties

Tighter restrictions to curb the coronavirus came into force in Britain on Friday, as the government faced new allegations that officials flouted rules they had imposed on the nation with lockdown-breaking parties last Christmas.Face masks are once again compulsory in indoor public spaces in England under the measures British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this week to slow the spread of the new omicron virus variant. Vaccination passes will be needed for nightclubs and large events starting next week, and residents will be told to work from home, if possible.The emergence of omicron, which is spreading quickly in Britain,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Calls grow for new probe of PM’s luxury flat refurb amid Tory revolt over ‘plan B’

An ex-standards chief has joined opposition parties in calling for further investigations to be opened into Boris Johnson’s luxury revamp of his Downing Street flat.The move comes after the prime minister was accused of lying to his own ethics adviser, Christopher Geidt, about donations spent on the redecorations.A report by the Electoral Commission suggested that Mr Johnson had personally sought more funds for the project, despite later telling Lord Geidt that he was not aware of the payments.Sir Alistair Graham, a former chair of the committee of standards in public life, said the matter should be investigated, while Tory...
POLITICS
BBC

Covid Plan B: Conservative group chairman resigns live on air

The chairman of a Conservative group has resigned live on BBC radio over the government's plans for tighter Covid restrictions. The new measures include masks in most public places, Covid passes for some venues and work-from-home guidance. Charlie Sansom, of South Basildon Conservatives, told BBC Essex he did not agree...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news: Leaked video shows No 10 joking about party it later denied, as PM urged to ‘be honest’

New leaked footage appears to show Downing Street staff joking last Christmas while preparing a suitable response to potential questions over whether a party in No 10 broke Boris Johnson’s own coronavirus rules.In a recording obtained by ITV News, reportedly made on 22 December, former Downing Street press secretary Allegra Stratton can be seen laughing and saying, “this fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced”, while reminding colleagues: “This is recorded.”Its publication came hours after Sir Keir Starmer called on the prime minister to “be honest” and “own up” about the alleged parties. Asked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Government failing to ‘take back control’ of borders post-Brexit, say voters as Channel crossings surge

Two in three voters believe Boris Johnson’s government is failing in its aim to “take back control” of Britain’s borders after Brexit, a new poll shows.The prime minister claimed the government had fulfilled the Leave campaign slogan and “taken back control” of the UK’s borders after he forged an exit deal with the EU at the end of 2020.But amid the ongoing surge in small boats crossings in the Channel, only 27 per cent of voters say the government have done “well” to take control of the borders, according to a Savanta ComRes survey.Some 64 per cent of adults...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

78K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy