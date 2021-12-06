ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Multiple shots fired at gas station in Walnut Park West neighborhood

By Jason Maxwell
FOX 2
FOX 2
 6 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Many shots were fired at a Walnut Park West gas station Monday morning.

The shooting happened at about 6 a.m. at the Conoco gas station located in the 4900 block of Goodfellow Boulevard.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. He saw many shell casings covering the ground at the scene.

Police said there were no victims.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

