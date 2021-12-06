Multiple shots fired at gas station in Walnut Park West neighborhood
ST. LOUIS – Many shots were fired at a Walnut Park West gas station Monday morning.
The shooting happened at about 6 a.m. at the Conoco gas station located in the 4900 block of Goodfellow Boulevard.
FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. He saw many shell casings covering the ground at the scene.
Police said there were no victims.
